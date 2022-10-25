‘Dune: Part 2’ is advanced and will hit theaters earlier; see new date

The sequel to the feature starring Timotheé Chalamet will hit theaters at the end of 2023, more than two years after the release of the first film.

Disclosure / HBO Max

The sequel to “Dune” will feature the return of characters and the arrival of big names in Hollywood to the cast



One of the most anticipated films by the public in 2023, ‘Dune: Part 2‘ has been moved forward and given a new theatrical release date. According to the specialized portal deadlinethe feature starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Denis Villeneuve will hit theaters on November 3, 2023, two weeks earlier than the previous date: November 17. It is worth remembering that the release date of the film had already been changed previously, from October to November. In addition to Chalamet, other names who were in the first film will return for the sequel, such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. In addition, Florence Pugh, Austrin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux have joined the cast of the saga and will make their debuts in the film. Filming for the film began in July of this year. Released in 2021, “Dune” was the big winner at the 2022 Oscars, winning six awards out of the ten it was nominated for, including Best Soundtrack, Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography.