Dune: Part 2 | Léa Seydoux could be Lady Margot in the sequel

Léa Seydoux is negotiating to reinforce the cast of Dune: Part 2, reported today (21) Deadline. She is to play Lady Margot, who in the book of Frank Herbert is a dedicated servant to the Sisterhood.

Seydoux was most recently seen in 007 – No Time to Die. The French actress’s curriculum includes titles such as Blue is the Warmest Color, Midnight in Paris and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

In DunePaul Atreides (Timothy chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with the help of his mother — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Chalamet, return from the cast of the original names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

the footage of Dune: Part 2 should start by September 2022, according to Denis Villeneuve. The film is scheduled for release in october 2023.

