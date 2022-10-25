Dwayne Johnson Promises Dead Black Adam Character Will Return » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson confirms that a central character who died in black adam will return in the future. The DC Extended Universe movie hit theaters this weekend and is already creating quite a buzz at the box office, despite Black Adam’s mixed reviews. The film marks Johnson’s superhero debut as he plays the misunderstood champion Teth-Adam. Adam was passed on his superpowers by his son, but after the death of his family, he sought revenge against the cruel monarchy of Kahndaq, with their brutal tactics leading the mages to imprison him for 5,000 years. In the modern day, Adam is freed by Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) and he helps free Kahndaq from her foreign military oppressors, the Intergang.

Adam’s brutality, however, catches the attention of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Its members Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Albert “Al” Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) initially oppose Adam and convince him to give up his powers. But later, they rally against Intergang. However, in a turn of events, the leader of Intergang is resurrected as the supervillain Sabbac. Fate sees an ominous premonition of the JSA’s impending deaths, so to protect his friends, he goes after Sabbac alone as he tries to awaken Adam, who is being held prisoner by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) underwater. While Fate is successful in releasing Black Adam, he himself is killed at Sabbac’s hands, representing the most tragic death in history. black adam.

In a new tweet, however, Johnson confirmed that Doctor Doom’s story is not over. Brosnan’s superhero is also one of Johnson’s favorites, and the superstar assured fans that they’ll see more of him in the coming days. Check out his tweet below:

How Doctor Doom might return to the DCEU

Even before black adam hit theaters, Johnson announced that there are plans for more stories for Justice Society of America members in the DCEU. Part of the purpose of black adam was to introduce the JSA to the DCEU and establish its presence in the universe, and the movie did that groundwork quite effectively. Brosnan’s performance was, without a doubt, a highlight in the black adam, with critics acknowledging that it fueled the repetitive plot beats and weak narrative. So it would be a shame to lose your canny Doctor Doom to the film, but luckily that’s not the case as there seems to be some narrative agenda behind Doctor Doom’s death in black adam.

In the DCEU, there are multiple ways to bring Brosnan back as his beloved sorcerer superhero. Of course, he could be included in future projects through flashbacks, particularly if there are any that focus on Hawkman, as there was so much unsaid about his company’s history in black adam. Brosnan’s character might even get her own prequel movie, similar to how Marvel gave Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow a solo movie following her death in Avengers: Endgame. But these opportunities only allow Brosnan’s return to be punctual. If the DCEU really wants to retain Brosnan’s talent in the future, their best bet is to leverage the Multiverse, as getting a Doctor Doom from another dimension can really help ensure the character stays around. That said, despite a poignant arc in the black adamthere’s a lot to be learned about Doctor Doom’s life and his powers, so it will be interesting to see how he is reintroduced into the DCEU.

Source: Dwayne Johnson/Twitter