Earth’s magnetic field can help date biblical events

Researchers at Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University believe they will be able to accurately date the date of destruction of cities and thus compare it with biblical accounts using calculations of brief changes in the strength of the Earth’s magnetic field. To do this, researchers examine magnetic minerals that, when heated or burned, record the magnetic field at the time of the fire.

According to the study, archaeological excavations have managed to uncover sites that were destroyed and that fit the accounts narrated in the Bible. “As we have a very large database, we can compare many different locations according to the magnetic signal and thus arrive at a very accurate dating method,” explained Yoav Vaknin, from the Institute of Archeology at Tel Aviv University, to the Reuters.

One example is the city of Gath, which in Bible it is described as being destroyed by Hazael, the Aramean king of Damascus. Archaeologists believe that the Tell es-Safi site in what is now central Israel is the remains of Gath, and it was burned around 830 BC.

Research has no way of knowing if Hazael was actually responsible for the destruction. However, according to the authors, the Tell es-Safi magnetic field is consistent with biblical accounts. The work also supports the theory that parts of the kingdom of Judah survived after the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem.

Some researchers argue that the Babylonians completely destroyed Judah. However, the method used by the scientists showed that while Jerusalem and the border towns in the Judean foothills no longer existed, other cities in the Negev, in the mountains of southern Judea and in the southern foothills of Judea remained virtually unchanged. These cities fell decades later. According to the authors, those responsible for their destruction were the Edomites, not the Babylonians.

Verification of Biblical Events

Another study believes it has uncovered the location of the biblical city of Sodom and the possible cause of its downfall: an asteroid strike. In 2005, archaeologists discovered a 1.5m thick layer of debris, formed by materials subjected to intense heat at Tall el-Hammam, Jordan. The researchers point out that the biblical account of the city’s destruction is consistent with evidence found in Jordan.

