Elle Fanning confirmed in Hideo Kojima’s next game

Actress Elle Fanning is involved in the mysterious design of Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game, as confirmed through a QR Code discovered at PAX Australia.

Kojima had teased that fans could discover the actress who would star in the project through the poster revealed in Australia, and they did. Check out:

It is worth remembering that, according to an alleged leaked list of PlayStation projects, Death Stranding 2 is in development under the codename ocean.

So, many fans believe in the possibility of this mysterious project being the continuation of Sam Bridges’ journey.

The main bet at this point is that the full reveal will take place in December, in The Game Awardsespecially for the friendship between Kojima and the organizer of the event, Geoff Keighley.

