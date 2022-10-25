Elon Musk plans to close Twitter deal on Friday By Investing.com



Elon Musk has told bankers who are helping to finance his acquisition of Twitter (BVMF:)(NYSE:) that he will close the deal by Friday, according to reports on Tuesday.

Bloomberg said sources told them that Musk made a video call with the banks, which are providing $13 billion in debt financing, on Monday. The publication added that the banks have finished putting together the final credit agreement and are going through the process of signing the documentation, one of the final steps before sending the money to Musk.

Also on Tuesday, CNBC’s David Faber tweeted: “Elon Musk stock investors on Twitter have received paperwork from their Skadden Arps lawyers to prepare for the closing of the deal.

Wall Street’s creditors, led by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), have been gearing up to finance the debt in recent weeks, although not too long ago, Musk was trying to walk away from the deal. Recent reports suggest it is in the final stages of completion. Tesla CEO (BVMF:)(NASDAQ:) was given until October 28 by a Delaware judge to close the transaction.

Bloomberg added that banks expected to receive a loan notice on Tuesday, with the money set to be held in escrow on Thursday, while also reporting that Musk told banks he would help them market the debt to money managers. after the transaction is completed. .