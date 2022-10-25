Elon Musk’s company will provide internet for planes in 2023

In 2023, the satellite internet service of SpaceX, a Elon Musk. Entitled “Starlink Aviation”, the service will provide internet of a maximum of 350 Mbps, an ideal amount for making video calls and even for playing games. online. However, it is necessary to consider that there will be changes in the connection speed according to the number of passengers using this feature.

Currently, according to OneZero, most flights that provide a connection have a speed of only 10 Mbps per system; this means that it can only be used while the plane is still flying over the Earth. As informed by SpaceX, the coverage of your internet on the planes will include the entire experience on board, from taxiing, take-off, flight over land or sea and landing.

“As satellites are moving in low earth orbit, there are always a few above or close to provide a strong signal in high latitudes and polar regions – unlike geostationary satellites”the company explained.

In one of the test processes carried out by JFX, it was concluded that Starlink Aviation was able to provide passengers with an internet speed of 100 Mbps on board. Given this, the CEO of JSX, Alex Wilcox, has already claimed that he intends to equip his planes with this new service by the end of this year.

Elon Musk will accept help from individuals

According to information provided by Elon Musk, SpaceX is planning that individuals can make cash donations to help fund Starlink. Thus, it becomes possible for the satellite internet service to be developed with the aim of making it more accessible in areas that require broadband access.

After the billionaire’s speech, Ham Serunjogi, the CEO of fintech Chipper Cash, has already stated that he is willing to make a donation so that it is possible to take Starlink to schools and hospitals in Uganda.

Elon Musk wasted no time and soon responded by posting on his Twitter profile:

“Are there other people who want to donate Starlinks to places in need?”

So, are you also up to finance? Comment below and share your opinion with us!