Error 502 Bad Gateway affects Gov.br account this Tuesday; understand | apps

In tests carried out by TechTudo, when trying to log in to the gov.br website, the password used appeared as wrong, although it was correct. When pressing the option “Recover password”, the site took a while to load and, after loading, opened a page with the message “Error 502 Bad Gateway”. The bug is a communication failure between the site’s servers and, because it is linked to the gov.br account, it ends up affecting access to most of the Brazilian government’s digital services.

O TechTudo contacted the government servers via Twitter to understand what caused the failure and if there is a forecast of a fix, but, until the closing of the matter, he had not received a response. It is possible, however, that the error is linked to the new wave of Auxílio Brasil payments, available from today (25th) to the program’s beneficiaries.

It is worth mentioning that the use of apps that request government credentials – such as Meu INSS, for example – is also affected by the bug. Also, some users reported on Twitter having their account blocked after login attempts. Below, check out what is being said on the networks about the 502 bad gateway error in the gov.br account.

