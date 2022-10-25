Eva Green is an astronaut in the dramatic feature ‘Proxima’. Check out the trailer

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 4 Views

Watch the trailer for ‘Proxima’ with Eva Green

The actress Eva Green will soon appear in theaters with his newest work. Its about Nextdrama that stars with Matt Dillon. Check out the trailer:

Netflix hammers home theater expansion

In the film, Green plays Sarah, an astronaut who is forced to separate from her daughter to embark on a space mission.

In addition, the drama will address the details that involve a family farewell and the universe of a vocation led by a mostly male class.

next poster

The film is directed and written by Alice Winocour.

In the list are also Alexsey Fateev, Lars Eidinger, Sandra Huller, Nancy Tate and Zélie Boulant-Lemesle.

Featured in Toronto International Film Festival, the film received moderate reviews. But in general they were positive. In addition, in Rotten Tomatoes the title average reaches 79% approval with 28 reviews.

In time, Proxima opens on March 19, 2020.

Avatar of Johnny Nicola

Graduated broadcaster specializing in art direction. Sagittarius, dreamer leading life looking for peace, love and a place in the sun. Cinephile, aspiring screenwriter. That otaku from São Paulo who watches anime in his spare time, reads manga on public transport and does cosplays to get a wave. Geek as a result. Success is a journey, not a destination, have faith in your ability, that’s my motto.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Chloë Grace Moretz reveals herself as a gamer as in “Peripherics”

Chloë Grace Moretz in “Peripherals”. Photo: Publicity/Amazon Prime Video News summary: Chloë Grace Moretz reveals …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved