Even with Reinaldo top scorer, São Paulo has already started conversations with a substitute on the side in 2023

Even with Reinaldo scoring the two goals in São Paulo’s 2-1 victory over Juventude, on Sunday (23), São Paulo has already started conversations with the name monitored in the market to replace him at the left-back of Tricolor in 2023.







On loan from Grêmio, Juninho is out of contract with the Gauchos at the end of the year (Photo: João Guilherme/MS+) Photo: Launch!

It is Juninho Capixaba, a 25-year-old player, revealed by Bahia, with a passage through rival Corinthians and currently at Fortaleza.

The São Paulo staff indicated and coach Rogério Ceni approved the name of the side, whose economic rights belong to Grêmio, for meeting the Tricolor criteria for reinforcements, taking into account the club’s financial problems.

Juninho’s contract with the gauchos ends at the end of the year, which will allow his free transfer to Morumbi. In the current season for the Ceará club, he made 51 games, one goal and seven assists.

Reinaldo has a link with Tricolor São Paulo until the end of the year. Negotiations for the renewal were already advanced, but the player asked for the payment of late gloves and the Morumbi club retreated.

according to THROW! found out, São Paulo will not enter auctions to keep its number 6 in the squad in 2023. The stance came after Fluminense supposedly made a proposal for the side official. Cariocas’ interest was revealed by L! In August.

