Even without a title, the numbers indicate evolution in Tricolor football in 2022

The victory over Juventude this past Sunday in Caxias do Sul marked the 72nd match of São Paulo in the season.

So far, Tricolor is the Brazilian club that played the most in 2022. There were 33 games for the Brazilian Championship, 10 games for the Copa do Brasil, 13 games for the South American and 16 games for the Paulista Championship. The club reached the final of Sula and Paulistão and stopped in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

It’s worth comparing with Flamengo. In 2022, the club played the same 33 games in the Brasileirão, completed 10 matches in the Copa do Brasil (unlike São Paulo, Flamengo did not play the initial phase), played the only match of the Supercup against Atlético MG), completed until then 12 matches for Libertadores and played 15 times in Campeonato Carioca. So far there are 71 games in the season.

The two clubs will reach the same number of matches until the end of the year because Flamengo, in addition to the same number of games that they will have to play together with São Paulo for the Brazilian, will have the Libertadores final this Saturday. São Paulo and Flamengo will reach seventy-seven matches this season.

Observing the performance and understanding the difference in quality of the two squads, there is a big difference between the current planning between the two clubs. Financially well structured and counting on the huge revenue coming from its fans and channels like Pay per View, Flamengo practically played with two teams in the cups and in the national one. With no money to assemble two teams with the same quality, São Paulo was only able to play with a B team in the group stage of Sula.

Despite the lack of a title, and this is a fact to be regretted a lot this season, the mobilization of this squad is notorious, which I think is not among the top five in the country. In addition to the collective overcoming, it is worth mentioning the performance of the technical committee throughout the year in relation to previous seasons. And when I talk about coaching, I mean the integrated work of coach Rogério Ceni and the physical conditioning and clinical recovery sectors. The set of off-field factors also influence a good or a bad season.

In 2021, São Paulo played 69 matches between Paulistão (won with Crespo), Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. In 2022, Tricolor will play 77 games. Yes, with the frustration of not winning any titles, but getting far in the two knockouts ahead. There is still the objective that remains, next year’s Libertadores, and that is what the squad needs to fight for until the last match against Goiás, in Goiânia.

In this way, I understand that some criticisms of Tricolor’s football work are exaggerated when we are faced with the general quality of the squad, the number of games the club will play until the end of the year and the performance achieved in the knockout tournaments. The club sold Gabriel Sara, its best midfield player, in addition to losing Marquinhos, a striker with much more potential than the current reserves.

It is evident that São Paulo does not have a season worthy of its history and greatness, but this year, at least in football, is far from being bad or disastrous. Despite the good season in numbers, it is necessary to evolve much more so that the tricolor returns to the level of competition of at least five clubs in front of it, both in revenue and in organization and also in the quality of the squad.

Unfortunately for us fans, this is a medium to long-term job that requires full attention to expenses, near zero error in hiring decisions and financial austerity.

