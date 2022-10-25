EXCLUSIVE: Globo gives up broadcasting Athletico x Palmeiras – Mídia

Defender Gustavo Gomez, during the duel between Palmeiras and Avaí, for the Brasileirão – Photo: Cesar Grecco

the duel between Athletico Paranaense and palm treeswhich opens the 34th round of the Brazilian championshipwill be seen only for subscribers of the channel streamer Casimiro Miguel or the Furacão Live service, from the club from Paraná.

After an entire afternoon of uncertainty, Grupo Globo decided that it will not open the transmission of the game to the Ge website or to the Globoplay platform, as was considered this Monday (24).

According to the report by the sport machine, it was up to the Group’s management to decide what could be done with the game. In the morning, the idea was to show the match live on the internet, as has been done on other occasions when Athletico Paranaense was home to the match. In the afternoon, it was considered to show the game on Globoplay streaming, for free.

As the game will be on Tuesday (25), the possibility of changing the schedule so that the match could be broadcast on open TV was not considered. Wednesday’s schedule is maintained as the main one to show football games.

Globo has the rights to show Athletico games in Brasileirão on free platforms. The club from Paraná, in turn, has the rights to show on pay TV and pay-per-view the matches of the competition in which it is the home team.

The match between the two clubs became decisive after the last round. Palmeiras can be champion in case of victory over Athletico and stumbles of Internacional and Corinthians, rivals that only enter the field on Wednesday (26). Not by chance, the duels of the two clubs will be shown on open TV.

Athletico is the only club that plays Serie A not to have all the Brasileirão media rights negotiated with Grupo Globo. The club had, since 2019, an agreement valid only for open TV. Then, with the change in legislation, the people of Paraná began to sell the rights to their matches as principals on pay TV and pay-per-view. Only streamer Casimiro was interested in showing the games.