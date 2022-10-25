Fast & Furious 10 filming in Brazil, but without a cast

The film fast and furious 10 had scenes recorded in Rio de Janeiro. The production carried out the filming without the presence of the cast on the beaches of Copacabana and Arppoardor. The information belongs to the journalist. Monica Bergamofor Folha.

According to the journalist, in the filming, helicopters and drones were used. There are no details of the material captured, but the franchise has already passed through the country in Fast and Furious 5: Operation Rioresponsible for the meme with Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

fast 10 will mark the debut of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Return to the cast names like Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

THE Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Lin, now it will be Louis Letterrier (The incredible Hulk).

