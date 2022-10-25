Find out how the fee you will pay for SHARING your Netflix password will work

It seems that Netflix is ​​taking great strides to find itself again after a difficult start to 2022. The streaming platform announced to its investors an increase of no less than 2.41 million paying users in the 3rd quarter of the year. Netflix, in addition, also presented news about how it intends to monetize password sharing, something that has been in the plans for a long time.

After registering the first drop in subscribers in 10 years, it looked like Netflix was starting to navigate a murky sea. Some investors even sued the company, which was forced to lay off most of its employees. However, it seems that the comeback of the brand is already in full swing. But what about the EXTRA fee to be paid for sharing the platform login password? Follow and learn more!

EXTRA charge for shared password on Netflix

With the expectation of increasing the customer base by just over 1 million, the company saw that number more than double when it released its fiscal report for the 3rd quarter of 2022. Thus, the streaming platform gained about 2.41 million new payers. In the United States and Canada alone, for example, there were 104,000, reaching a total of 73.4 million users in the region.

Although impressive, this growth is not enough for a venture of this size. So, during an investor meeting, Netflix commented on how it plans to make money on the password-sharing issue. According to the company, starting in early 2023, it will charge a fee for anyone who wants to create “sub-accounts” for third parties.

In this sense, the values ​​can reach R$ 16, and will depend on the amount of extra users, as was seen in the experiments in Latin America. The feature would require payment from anyone who doesn’t live with the subscription owner but wants to enjoy the account.

Cloud gaming is also a gamble

Even though it doesn’t have the expected reach on its gaming platform, the brand doesn’t seem to be interested in giving up anytime soon. According to Mike Verdu, the company’s VP of games, Netflix is ​​considering the idea of ​​entering the cloud gaming market to expand its installed base. See what Mike reported:

We are seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering so that we can reach members on TVs and PCs. We’re going to approach this the same way we did with mobile, which is to start small, be humble, be considerate, and then build. But it’s a step we think we should take to serve members where they are and on the devices on which they consume our product.

The information came alongside confirmation that the company is working on 55 new titles, but still no release date. Finally, it should be noted that the onslaught of Netflix was announced after Google confirmed the cancellation of Stadia for January 2023.

