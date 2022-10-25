Find out where to watch all DCEU movies and series

With the exception of the recently released Black Adam, all DCEU movies and series are streaming.

Check out which streams are all the DC Extended Universe movies:

The Man of Steel (2013)

Streaming: HBO Max

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Streaming: HBO Max (extended version), NOW and Hi Play

squad Suicidal (2016)

Streaming: HBO Max and Oi Play

Wonder Woman (2017)

Streaming: HBO Max and Oi Play

Justice League (2017)

Streaming: HBO Max and NOW

Aquaman (2018)

Streaming: HBO Max

Shazam! (2019)

Streaming: HBO Max

Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation (2020)

Streaming: Globoplay

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Streaming: HBO Max, NOW and Oi Play

Justice League by Zack Snyder (2021)*

Streaming: HBO Max (exclusive)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Streaming: HBO Max, NOW and Oi Play

peacemaker (2022) – series

Streaming: HBO Max (exclusive)

*Justice League by Zack Snyder it is not officially considered canon work for the DCEU.

Before getting to other streams, black adam will be released on HBO Max after it leaves theaters.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of the Journey) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam was released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

