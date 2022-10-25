First-generation iPhone is auctioned for BRL 207,000

In the last week, a iPhone of the first version, launched in 2007, was auctioned in the United States for US$ 39,339.60, which is equivalent to R$ 207 thousand in Brazil. According to information, the cell phone was never used and had been sealed since the year of its launch.

The American company LCG Auctions, responsible for the auction of the device, said it is an authentic device of the first line of launch. Still, according to the company, collectors and investors will struggle to find another original iPhone as well preserved as the device already auctioned.

The cell phone in question has 8 GB of memory, a 2 MP rear camera and only records photos.

Currently, the device may no longer meet the needs of phone users, as technology has advanced a lot since the launch of the first iPhone. However, the first cell phone on the iPhone network was in high demand when it was released.

iPhone 14 launch

After 15 years of the first device, the iPhone celebrates its 14th edition. The latest model has 1 TB of memory, as well as three 48 MP rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera.

The latest iPhone is in high demand for offering a number of super beneficial features such as camera quality, long battery life, crash detection and much more.

The new devices range from R$7,599 to R$15,499, they are:

iPhone 14;

iPhone 14 Plus;

iPhone 14 Pro;

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

See how to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone

If you purchased a iPhone (iOS) and need to transfer data from your old Android to the new device, including Whatsappthis article can be very helpful.

In 2021, the messenger released a feature that allows importing message history between different operating systems. However, the service is only supported on Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher. For this reason, users with different cell phone models need to resort to other possibilities.

See below 4 ways to pass the conversations of the Whatsapp from Android to iPhone.

WhatsApp data transfer

As mentioned earlier, you can import chats and media from Samsung with Android 10 or higher to an iPhone via a USB-C to Lightning cable. In practice, it is necessary that the phone is with the factory settings and that it has the Samsung Smart Switch app.

So, just follow the instructions of the Samsung Smart Switch app and scan the QR code that will appear on the iPhone screen. Next, open WhatsApp on your Samsung phone, log in with the same phone number and tap “Import” to finish the operation.

Transfer via MobileTrans program

The user who does not have a Samsung with Android 10 or higher, can resort to MobileTrans. The platform is paid, and the transfer fee is R$ 149.99. With the software open on your computer, tap on the “WhatsApp Transfer” option.

Once this is done, click on the “Whatsapp” and then “Transfer WhatsApp messages”. At the moment, the PC will identify the connected devices and will ask you to select the files to “Start” with the data migration.

Wutsapper app transfer

Another way to transfer information from the Whatsapp is through the Wutsapper app. The app is available for Android and has a fee of BRL 104.99. To use the feature, you must have a cable with a USB-C to Lightning output.

In practice, just open the app and connect the two devices via cable. Then, backup the messenger and wait for the backup to be analyzed. Finally, confirm the transfer data and wait for the procedure to complete.

Sending conversations and data via email

If none of the tips mentioned work with your cell phone, you can resort to exporting specific conversations via email. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the limits of functionality:

It is allowed to export up to 10 thousand messages with media;

Without the media, exports reach 40 thousand messages.