Flamengo helped Athletico build a finalist team

Opponent of Athletico-PR in the decision of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo gave a beautiful financial “contribution” to the assembly of the team that will face him for the position of best team on the continent on Saturday (29), at the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil (Ecuador). ).

In the sum of the last three seasons, the team from Rio de Janeiro sent the equivalent of 10 million euros (R$ 52.2 million, at the current price) to the account of the team from Paraná in exchange for players who reinforced their squad.

There were two transactions, both involving athletes who should be selected among the starting lines by coach Dorival Júnior in the final.

Defender Léo Pereira arrived in Rio de Janeiro in January 2020, in a deal that, with the appropriate conversions, reached the level of 7 million euros. Santos, on the other hand, was hired just six months ago, for 3 million euros, to solve the flamengo problem in goal.

According to the website “Transfermarkt”, which specializes in covering the international football market, Athletico has earned just over 56 million euros in the last three years (R$ 291.8 million) just from the sale of players from its professional squad. .

Hurricane’s opponent in the Libertadores-2022 decision is the second team that contributed the most to this financial result. Only Lyon, who paid 20 million euros (R$ 104.2 million) for Bruno Guimarães, contributed more to the sales of the Curitiba club.

Although they automatically mean losses in the squad (and a weakening of it, at least in the first moment), these millionaire deals were essential for Athletico to get enough cash to assemble the team that is in the continental final.

If it had not reached a comfortable economic situation (mostly due to these sales), the club could not have afforded the luxury of investing 4.7 million euros (R$ 24.5 million) in young striker Vitor Roque, the highlight of the semifinals. against Palmeiras, and 2.9 million euros (R$ 15.1 million) in the Uruguayan Agustín Canobbio, also an important part of the team.

Nor would he be able to afford the salaries of the victorious coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who has even won the World Cup, and midfielder Fernandinho, who returned to the country to wear the red-black uniform again after historic spells at Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City. .

Libertadores numbers

Libertadores-2022 will be the fourth consecutive edition of the tournament won by a club from Brazil (Flamengo won in 2019 and Palmeiras, in the following two years). Even so, the country remains behind Argentina in the historic ranking of titles: 25 to 22.

If they win in Guayaquil and win the cup, Athletico-PR will be the 26th different team (and the 11th Brazilian) to reach the position of South American champion.

Fla, on the other hand, can match São Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos and Grêmio, who won the competition on three occasions each and are the biggest winners among the teams from the land of Pelé, Garrincha, Romário, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The general record holder is the Argentine Independiente, with seven triumphs.

The winner of the Libertadores will be the representative of Conmebol in the next edition of the Club World Cup, which still has no date or place defined. Real Madrid (ESP), Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Seattle Sounders (USA) and Auckland City (NZL) have already secured their spots.

Clubs that most reinforced Athletico-PR’s cash (since 2020)

1 – Lyon (FRA): 20 million euros

2 – Flamengo (BRA): 10 million euros

3 – Nice (FRA): 8 million euros

4 – Dynamo Kiev (UCR): 6 million euros

Palmeiras (BRA): 6 million euros

6 – Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS): 3 million euros

7 – Atlanta United (USA): 1.8 million euros

8- Fortaleza (BRA): 1 million euros

Source: Transfermarkt