Flamengo vs Athletico: Conmebol expects 40,000 people in the final and details ticket sales

Conmebol expects to receive at least 40,000 people at the Monumental Stadium for the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Ahtletico-PR. So far, around 30,000 tickets have been sold for the decision in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which takes place this Saturday, October 29.

The total capacity of the Monumental Stadium is 57 thousand people. However, for the Libertadores final, the number had to be reduced to 47,000 due to the space that is affected by the entity’s commercial issues and the installation of equipment for the television broadcast of the match.

The partial so far is that 15,000 tickets were sold to fans of both clubs – 13,600 for Flamengo fans, and less than 1,500 for Athletico-PR. The other 15,000 were sold to the local public. Thus, there are 17,000 tickets available and Conmebol expects that by Saturday another 10,000 will be purchased.

The suites (cabin area) of the Monumental Stadium were not made available to the public for operational reasons. Thus, the owners of each suite will receive tickets corresponding to the number of spaces in their space destined for category 2, sector facing the midfield.

Ticket prices for the Libertadores final:

– Category 2 (Local public and mixed sectors): 250 dollars (R$ 1,328.65)

– Category 3 (Flamengo and Athletico-PR fans): 142 dollars (R$ 754.67)