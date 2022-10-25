Flamengo’s highlight, Arrascaeta admits the possibility of undergoing an operation in 2023 | Flamengo



Published 10/25/2022 15:14

Rio – One of Flamengo’s main highlights, midfielder Giorgian Arrascaeta is going through a difficult period in the final stretch of the season. Dorival Júnior stated that the work carried out by the Uruguayan is exceptional so that he can participate in the Libertadores final of the World Cup. In an interview with the ESPN portal, the 28-year-old player spoke about the situation he has been facing.

“[A questão da pubalgia] it’s complicated. We always want to give the best. Sometimes it gets in the way because I’m always on the field, so there’s physical wear and tear. But I’ve been dealing with this for a long time. I’m suffering a little bit, but we’re playing important games, Libertadores semifinals, Copa do Brasil final and I didn’t want to be left out,” he said.

Regarding the treatment he will adopt after the end of the season, Arrascaeta admitted that there is a possibility of undergoing an operation in the region next year.

“We’re trying to make the best of it until the end of the year, to see how the situation goes. Obviously, I do a lot of physiotherapy work at the club and at home. Everything looking for the best for the team and for my health. the desire to go to the Cup with Uruguay. Let’s see what will be better after the holidays.