Fluminense forwards sale of Matheus Martins to Italian club

O Fluminense forwarded the sale of Matheus Martins, who shone this Sunday in the classic against Botafogo, next to Udinese, from Italy. Recently, the club made an investment of €9 million euros (approximately R$46.8 million), between fixed amounts and bonuses, for the 19-year-old striker. The information was initially disclosed by the portal ‘Uol’.

As a result, according to information from the “GE”, Tricolor will receive €6 million (about R$31.2 million) in fixed terms, with another €3 million (R$15.6 million) in bonuses be beaten playing in Europe. Still in the negotiation, the carioca club will keep 10% of the athlete’s economic rights.



As Udinese is managed by the same owner as Watford, from England, where former tricolor João Pedro plays, Matheus Martins can play outside the Italian club at the beginning. Both are commanded by Italian millionaire Giampaolo Pozzo. Therefore, the young man would leave Fluminense from 2023.

Matheus Martins is yet another member of Geração dos Sonhos, who was the Brazilian under-17 champion and will probably leave the club. Kayky and Metinho also went out in partnership with Grupo City. For the professional team, the player has already made 46 appearances, scored six goals and provided three assists.

After the match against Glorioso, Matheus had already admitted that negotiations were underway.who dreams of playing in football on the Old Continent.