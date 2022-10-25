Former Corinthians defender Carlos Augusto enters Roberto Mancini’s radar to defend Italy; see behind the scenes

Left-back, ex-Corinthians, is in the sights of coach Roberto Mancini to play for the Italy team

base jewelry Corinthians, Carlos Augusto can be another Brazilian defending the selection of Italy. The 23-year-old left-back, who since 2020 has played for Monza (ITA)it has been monitored by Roberto Mancini, and should have a conversation with the technician of the azzurra. The information was revealed by Throw! and confirmed by the report of ESPN.

The idea that the defender can play for the Italian national team in the future came from the coach and was communicated to the club by Mancini himself.

The expectation is that the ex-commander of Inter Milan and Manchester Cityand who led the Squadra Azzurri to the title of Euro Cup 2020, try convince Carlos Augusto to accept the naturalization process to play for the European team.

Still according to the ESPNthe side maintains the dream of defending the Brazilian team, which can weigh in the decision on whether or not to accept an eventual invitation from Italy.

In an interview with ESPN in October 2020, Carlos admitted that his priority would be to play for Brazil.

“I have Italian citizenship and that helps me because there is a limit of foreigners in the club. My first option will always be Brazil and I want to wear that shirt. I don’t think about it yet [jogar pela Itália]. I’ve played a South American under-20 and I know how good it is. I hope one day, with a lot of work, to wear the shirt of the main team”.

In favor of Roberto Mancini, however, weighs the fact that the full-back has had Italian citizenship since 2020, which could facilitate his naturalization.

Revealed by Corinthians, Carlos Augusto has defended Monza since 2020 after the Italian club disbursed 4 million euros to acquire the rights of the left-back. The São Paulo team still holds 60% on the profit of a future trade by the athlete trained in Parque São Jorge.