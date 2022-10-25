Fortaleza and Atlético-MG are 0-0 in direct confrontation

Fortaleza and Atlético-MG did not leave the 0-0, today (24), at Castelão, in a game of the 33rd round of the Brasileirão and that served as a direct confrontation between the two teams in the fight for a spot in Libertadores next year.

With the result, Atlético reached 48 points and remains in seventh place. Fortaleza, on the other hand, was 45th and is tenth. The draw benefited São Paulo, who beat Juventude 2-1 in the round and approached Galo in the search for the last spot in the G7.

Atlético returns to the field on Thursday (27), against Juventude, at 19:30 (Brasília time), at Mineirão. Fortaleza receives Coritiba, in Castelão, at 7 pm, on the same day.

first sleepy time

The first stage was not full of emotions at Castelão. Atletico was much more with the ball, but without creativity. The owners of the house, on the other hand, armed themselves to try to come out on the counterattack, but to no avail.

Everson falters but recovers

The best chance of the first half came only in the 38th minute and came from Fortaleza’s feet. The goalkeeper Everson got out of the goal and hit his teammate Junior Alonso. On the rebound, Pedro Rocha finished low in the left corner and the white-and-white goalkeeper made the save.

Teams come back with changes

Dissatisfied with the ineffective possession of the ball, Cuca came back from the break with two offensive changes. Keno and Nacho went to the game so that Galo could try to put more speed into the game. Vovojda also tried to improve the counterattack strategy and returned with Lucas Lima and Ronald.

Nacho and Keno create the first chances

The changes took effect initially. From the feet of those triggered by Cuca at half-time came the first chances of Galo in the second stage. In the first minute, the Argentine hit hard from outside the area and demanded a defense from Fernando Miguel, who spread the ball. At 7′, Keno received the ball on the left, passed Brítez and finished on top of the goalkeeper.

Fernando Miguel performs a miracle

At 42′, Pavón hit a poisonous shot into the angle of Fortaleza’s goal. However, Fernando Miguel made a save that left the Argentine incredulous and prevented Atlético from opening the scoring in the final minutes.

Best: Fernando Miguel (Fortaleza)

He saved the team from conceding the goal with a beautiful defense in the final minutes.

The worst: Zaracho (Atlético-MG)

One of the team’s main players, Zaracho is far from the good performances of last year. In today’s match he was discreet and substituted at halftime.

DATASHEET:

FORTALEZA 0 x 0 ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 33rd round

Date and time: October 24, 2022 (Monday), at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Cards: Titi, Juninho Capixaba, Thiago Galhardo (Fortaleza); Jemerson (Atlético-MG)

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Britez, Benevenuto, Titi and Júnior Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Zé Welison (Ronald) and Lucas Crispim (Otero); Pedro Rocha (Moses), Thiago Galhardo (Romero) and Robson (Lucas Lima). Technician: Juan Pablo Vovojda

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson (Nathan Silva), Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Jair, Zaracho (keno); Rubens (nacho), Ademir (peacock) and Eduardo Sasha (Alan Kardec). Technician: cuca