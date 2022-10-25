





Fortaleza draws with Atlético-MG, and São Paulo remains within the G8 of the Brasileirão Photo: Davi Rocha/Pera Photo Press

The end of the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship was a very sleepy game. Fortaleza and Atlético-MG faced each other at Arena Castelão in a 0-0 with few opportunities. Who benefited the most from the result was São Paulo, which maintained its eighth position in the table.

Meanwhile, Atlético-MG appears just above Tricolor, in seventh place with 48 points, one more than São Paulo. Fortaleza, in turn, misses the chance to return to the G8. At the moment, Vojvoda’s men are in 10th place, with 45 points.

Now the teams are already focusing on their next commitments for the Brasileirão Serie A. Ahead, Atlético-MG will have the youth, at home, at 19:30 (Brasília time) this Thursday. Meanwhile, Fortaleza welcomes Juventude, also at home, at 7pm on the same Thursday.

The game

The first half of the match was quite sleepy for those watching. The proposal of the two teams was clear. Atlético-MG had more of the ball and greater volume of play. Meanwhile, Fortaleza, with a well-placed defense, defended and tried to explore counterattacks, but without success.

In the second stage, Atlético-MG started taking danger in an outside kick by Nacho Fernandez to defend Fernando Miguel. Then it was Galo’s turn to arrive in a good individual move by Keno, dribbling two markers before finishing with a beak for a new defense by Fernando Miguel.

As was the case in the second half, Atlético-MG continued to have the ball more in the final stage and took much more danger than the opposing team. However, his plays were limited to ineffective crosses into the area and long-range shots.

The best chance of the entire match came in the 41st minute of the second half. Pavón received on the right side, inside the penalty area and gave the defender a dry cut to open the angle for the hit. The kick was placed, in the left corner, but Fernando Miguel, in a beautiful shot, stretched all the way to send it to a corner.

Despite the chance, the game ended up being lukewarm for the entire 90 minutes, to the disappointment of the more than 40,000 Fortaleza fans who packed Castelão. On an uninspired night of their attack, Galo tried to pierce Leão’s defense, but it was not the day for the nets to swing. So the score was 0-0.

DATASHEET:

FORTALEZA 0 X 0 ATLÉTICO-MG

Place: Arena Castelao, Fortaleza (CE)

Date: October 24, 2022, Monday

Hour: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa-RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway

Yellow cards: Titi, Brítez and Juninho Capixaba (Fortaleza); Jemerson (Atlético-MG)

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Titi, Benevenuto and Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison (Ronald), Lucas Sasha and Lucas Crispim (Otero); Robson (Lucas Lima), Pedro Rocha (Moisés) and Thiago Galhardo (Silvio Romero)

Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

ATLÉTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Jamerson (Nathan Silva), Junior Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Jair, Zaracho (Keno) and Rubens (Nacho Fernandez); Ademir (Pavón) and Eduardo Sasha (Kardec);

Technician: cuca

