Fortaleza X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

9
2 time
Departure stalled for medical care for Jemerson.
8
2 time
ALMOST!!! Keno passes Brtez on the left wing, invades the area and finishes with a beak. Fernando Miguel defends in the right corner.
7
2 time
Keno triggered by Jair on the left wing, tries to pass to Nacho and Marcelo Benevenuto intercepts.
6
2 time
Nacho disputes the ball on the right and Capixaba manages to make the tackle to the side.
5
2 time
Ronald presses Allan in the attacking field and commits a foul.
4
2 time
Junior Alonso partially removes the ball from the edge of the area, Lucas Lima dominates and finishes from outside the area, on the right of the goal.
3
2 time
Nacho takes three corners in a row from the right side and the Fortaleza defense manages to clear the first post.
two
2 time
ALMOST!!! Ademir plays for Nacho, who finishes low from outside the area. Fernando Miguel lands in the left corner and taps for a corner.
1
2 time
Thiago Galhardo launched by the central lane, butverson leaves the goal and keeps the ball.
0
2 time
Atltico-MG returns with Keno in place of Zaracho.
0
2 time
Atltico-MG returns with Nacho in place of Rubens.
0
2 time
Fortaleza returns with Ronald in place of Z Welison.
0
2 time
Fortaleza returns with Lucas Lima in place of Robson.
0
2 time
The ball rolls again for the final stage!
49
1 time
END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Fortaleza and Atltico-MG go to halftime without changing the score.
48
1 time
Departure stalled for medical care for Ademir.
47
1 time
Lucas Crispim takes a corner from the left side, Eduardo Sasha pushes away at the first post. Next, Juninho Capixaba leaves his arm in the dispute with Ademir and is cautioned with a yellow card.
46
1 time
Pedro Rocha crosses the ball from the left wing and Jemerson heads away for a corner.
45
1 time
2 MORE! First half will go up to 47 minutes.
44
1 time
Britez launches Robson on the right wing and Dod intercepts the ball to the side.
43
1 time
Eduardo Sasha tries to pass in depth to the entrance of the area and Fernando Miguel keeps the ball.
42
1 time
ALMOST!!! Lucas Crispim takes the free-kick from the midfielder, Thiago Galhardo deflects it at the entrance of the area, but Juninho Capixaba cannot control the left side of the area and the ball is lost in a goal kick.
41
1 time
Dod cautioned for a foul on Robson.
40
1 time
Robson brought down by Dod in midfield.
39
1 time
Juninho Capixaba tries to leave playing on the left side and stopped with a foul by Eduardo Sasha.
38
1 time
Pedro Rocha uses his arm in dispute with Guga in midfield and the referee calls a foul.
37
1 time
Zaracho takes a short corner to Ademir on the left, but he gets in the way and lets the ball slip through the side.
36
1 time
Guga crosses the ball from the left and Brtez blocks it for a corner.
35
1 time
Lucas Crispim takes a corner from the right, Thiago Galhardo deflects the first post, Brtez volleys the second post and stamps the mark. Referee calls offside on the move.
34
1 time
ALMOST!!! Brtez wins the ball from the right, verson leaves the goal, bumps into Jnior Alonso and, in the left, Pedro Rocha fixes it to the left and finishes low. Everson deflects to a corner.
33
1 time
The referee also shows the yellow card to Titi, for the fault in Jair in the previous play.
33
1 time
Jemerson stops Fortaleza’s counterattack with a foul on Pedro Rocha and cautioned with a yellow card.
32
1 time
Jair bumps into Titi near the right tip of the area, the ball goes to Zaracho in the half moon, but Benevenuto manages to tackle it.
31
1 time
Guga takes the free kick from the left wing to the area and Fernando Miguel defends in two halves.
30
1 time
Dod disputes the left wing and Lucas Sasha fouls.
30
1 time
Jair throws the ball from the right to Sasha in the area, but Titi heads away.
28
1 time
Guga snakes sideways from the right to the area and Capixaba pushes away from the top.
27
1 time
Guga tries a cross from the right and Titi blocks it to the side.
26
1 time
Zaracho receives a throw on the left wing. Britez presses the mark and he returns the play to Rubens in the middle.
25
1 time
In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Atltico-MG beat Fortaleza, in turn, by 3×2. Romarinho scored the goals of Fortaleza and Rubens, Rver and Matheus Jussa (against) scored the goals of Atltico-MG.
24
1 time
Zaracho gets tangled up with Lucas Sasha in the area and the referee points goal kick to Fortaleza.
23
1 time
Guga takes the free kick to the midfielder to enter the area, Zaracho deflects his head and Robson pushes it to the side.
22
1 time
Jair has the ball in the middle of the attacking field and is knocked down by Galhardo.
21
1 time
Ademir falls in the dispute in the middle of the field, the referee marks advantage, but Sasha can’t evolve the play.
20
1 time
Zaracho receives a pass from Ademir on the right, but misses the return and Pedro Rocha removes the danger.
19
1 time
Robson complains about Jemerson’s lack on the right side, but the referee sends the game on.
18
1 time
Atltico-MG exchange passes in their field. Fortaleza’s marking lines are concentrated behind the midfield lane.
17
1 time
Allan dominates a wing charge in midfield and is brought down by Z Welison.
16
1 time
Dod opens the play for Junior Alonso on the left, moves to receive the return in the back and finishes through the back line.
15
1 time
Ademir tries to advance through the right lane and Pedro Rocha stops the play with a foul.
14
1 time
Junior Alonso tries to launch, but Z Welison blocks in midfield.
13
1 time
Atltico-MG exchanges passes in the attacking field, looking for spaces.
12
1 time
Juninho Capixaba wins the ball from the left corner of the area and Dod clears it from the top.
11
1 time
Britez launched on the right wing and Dod intercepts to the side.
10
1 time
Ademir launches Sasha at the entrance to the area. He dominates, but the finish is blocked by Benevenuto.
9
1 time
After a corner kick from the right side, Guga crosses the ball to the area and Fernando Miguel punches away.
8
1 time
Guga lifts the ball from the right to the area and Juninho Capixaba heads away for a corner.
7
1 time
Ademir goes to the bottom on the right, looking for the cross, but Marcelo Benevenuto blocks it.
6
1 time
Fortaleza closes spaces and Atltico-MG exchanges passes in midfield.
5
1 time
Zaracho is left lying on the grass after the blocked kick, with pain in his left foot.
4
1 time
Zaracho retrieves the ball in the right tip of the area, plays for Sasha and, on the return, is blocked by Z Welison.
3
1 time
Atltico-MG exchange passes in the defense field.
two
1 time
Thiago Galhardo activates Robson at the entrance of the area, but Guga takes the lead and removes the danger.
1
1 time
Z Welison fouls in the dispute with Rubens in midfield.
0
1 time
The ball is rolling! The exit from the Fortress.
0
1 time
Fortaleza wears red shirts and blue shorts, in honor of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Alcides Santos stadium. Atltico-MG play with white shirts and shorts.
0
1 time
Teams on the field!
0
1 time
Raphael Claus officiates the match, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corra. Wagner Reway commands VAR.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG starts the match with: version; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Rubens; Ademir and Sasha.
0
1 time
Fortaleza is lined up with: Fernando Miguel, Brtez, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Lucas Crispim, Z Welison, Lucas Sasha and Juninho Capixaba; Robson, Pedro Rocha and Thiago Galhardo.
0
1 time
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
1 time
0
1 time
Hot night in Fortaleza. The thermometers at Arena Castelo read 27C.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG’s absences are Hulk, Arana, Pedrinho and Igor Rabello, injured. The good news is Jemerson’s return after serving his suspension.
0
1 time
Fortaleza does not have Romarinho, Tinga and Caio Alexandre, suspended, and Hrcules, who is recovering from his injury.
0
1 time
Players from both teams are warming up on the pitch.
0
1 time
VALE SPOT IN THE CLASSIFICATION ZONE FOR LIBERTADORES! Fortaleza occupies the 10th position in the table, with 44 points. Atltico-MG is the 7th, with 47 points.
0
1 time
Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the bids of Fortaleza x Atltico-MG, a match valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship 2022.