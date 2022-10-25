Fortaleza X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

9

2 time Departure stalled for medical care for Jemerson.

8

2 time ALMOST!!! Keno passes Brtez on the left wing, invades the area and finishes with a beak. Fernando Miguel defends in the right corner.

7

2 time Keno triggered by Jair on the left wing, tries to pass to Nacho and Marcelo Benevenuto intercepts.

6

2 time Nacho disputes the ball on the right and Capixaba manages to make the tackle to the side.

5

2 time Ronald presses Allan in the attacking field and commits a foul.

4

2 time Junior Alonso partially removes the ball from the edge of the area, Lucas Lima dominates and finishes from outside the area, on the right of the goal.

3

2 time Nacho takes three corners in a row from the right side and the Fortaleza defense manages to clear the first post.

two

2 time ALMOST!!! Ademir plays for Nacho, who finishes low from outside the area. Fernando Miguel lands in the left corner and taps for a corner.

1

2 time Thiago Galhardo launched by the central lane, butverson leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

0

2 time Atltico-MG returns with Keno in place of Zaracho.

0

2 time Atltico-MG returns with Nacho in place of Rubens.

0

2 time Fortaleza returns with Ronald in place of Z Welison.

0

2 time Fortaleza returns with Lucas Lima in place of Robson.

0

2 time The ball rolls again for the final stage!

49

1 time END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Fortaleza and Atltico-MG go to halftime without changing the score.

48

1 time Departure stalled for medical care for Ademir.

47

1 time Lucas Crispim takes a corner from the left side, Eduardo Sasha pushes away at the first post. Next, Juninho Capixaba leaves his arm in the dispute with Ademir and is cautioned with a yellow card.

46

1 time Pedro Rocha crosses the ball from the left wing and Jemerson heads away for a corner.

45

1 time 2 MORE! First half will go up to 47 minutes.

44

1 time Britez launches Robson on the right wing and Dod intercepts the ball to the side.

43

1 time Eduardo Sasha tries to pass in depth to the entrance of the area and Fernando Miguel keeps the ball.

42

1 time ALMOST!!! Lucas Crispim takes the free-kick from the midfielder, Thiago Galhardo deflects it at the entrance of the area, but Juninho Capixaba cannot control the left side of the area and the ball is lost in a goal kick.

41

1 time Dod cautioned for a foul on Robson.

40

1 time Robson brought down by Dod in midfield.

39

1 time Juninho Capixaba tries to leave playing on the left side and stopped with a foul by Eduardo Sasha.

38

1 time Pedro Rocha uses his arm in dispute with Guga in midfield and the referee calls a foul.

37

1 time Zaracho takes a short corner to Ademir on the left, but he gets in the way and lets the ball slip through the side.

36

1 time Guga crosses the ball from the left and Brtez blocks it for a corner.

35

1 time Lucas Crispim takes a corner from the right, Thiago Galhardo deflects the first post, Brtez volleys the second post and stamps the mark. Referee calls offside on the move.

34

1 time ALMOST!!! Brtez wins the ball from the right, verson leaves the goal, bumps into Jnior Alonso and, in the left, Pedro Rocha fixes it to the left and finishes low. Everson deflects to a corner.

33

1 time The referee also shows the yellow card to Titi, for the fault in Jair in the previous play.

33

1 time Jemerson stops Fortaleza’s counterattack with a foul on Pedro Rocha and cautioned with a yellow card.

32

1 time Jair bumps into Titi near the right tip of the area, the ball goes to Zaracho in the half moon, but Benevenuto manages to tackle it.

31

1 time Guga takes the free kick from the left wing to the area and Fernando Miguel defends in two halves.

30

1 time Dod disputes the left wing and Lucas Sasha fouls.

30

1 time Jair throws the ball from the right to Sasha in the area, but Titi heads away.

28

1 time Guga snakes sideways from the right to the area and Capixaba pushes away from the top.

27

1 time Guga tries a cross from the right and Titi blocks it to the side.

26

1 time Zaracho receives a throw on the left wing. Britez presses the mark and he returns the play to Rubens in the middle.

25

1 time In the first round, playing in Belo Horizonte, Atltico-MG beat Fortaleza, in turn, by 3×2. Romarinho scored the goals of Fortaleza and Rubens, Rver and Matheus Jussa (against) scored the goals of Atltico-MG.

24

1 time Zaracho gets tangled up with Lucas Sasha in the area and the referee points goal kick to Fortaleza.

23

1 time Guga takes the free kick to the midfielder to enter the area, Zaracho deflects his head and Robson pushes it to the side.

22

1 time Jair has the ball in the middle of the attacking field and is knocked down by Galhardo.

21

1 time Ademir falls in the dispute in the middle of the field, the referee marks advantage, but Sasha can’t evolve the play.

20

1 time Zaracho receives a pass from Ademir on the right, but misses the return and Pedro Rocha removes the danger.

19

1 time Robson complains about Jemerson’s lack on the right side, but the referee sends the game on.

18

1 time Atltico-MG exchange passes in their field. Fortaleza’s marking lines are concentrated behind the midfield lane.

17

1 time Allan dominates a wing charge in midfield and is brought down by Z Welison.

16

1 time Dod opens the play for Junior Alonso on the left, moves to receive the return in the back and finishes through the back line.

15

1 time Ademir tries to advance through the right lane and Pedro Rocha stops the play with a foul.

14

1 time Junior Alonso tries to launch, but Z Welison blocks in midfield.

13

1 time Atltico-MG exchanges passes in the attacking field, looking for spaces.

12

1 time Juninho Capixaba wins the ball from the left corner of the area and Dod clears it from the top.

11

1 time Britez launched on the right wing and Dod intercepts to the side.

10

1 time Ademir launches Sasha at the entrance to the area. He dominates, but the finish is blocked by Benevenuto.

9

1 time After a corner kick from the right side, Guga crosses the ball to the area and Fernando Miguel punches away.

8

1 time Guga lifts the ball from the right to the area and Juninho Capixaba heads away for a corner.

7

1 time Ademir goes to the bottom on the right, looking for the cross, but Marcelo Benevenuto blocks it.

6

1 time Fortaleza closes spaces and Atltico-MG exchanges passes in midfield.

5

1 time Zaracho is left lying on the grass after the blocked kick, with pain in his left foot.

4

1 time Zaracho retrieves the ball in the right tip of the area, plays for Sasha and, on the return, is blocked by Z Welison.

3

1 time Atltico-MG exchange passes in the defense field.

two

1 time Thiago Galhardo activates Robson at the entrance of the area, but Guga takes the lead and removes the danger.

1

1 time Z Welison fouls in the dispute with Rubens in midfield.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The exit from the Fortress.

0

1 time Fortaleza wears red shirts and blue shorts, in honor of the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the Alcides Santos stadium. Atltico-MG play with white shirts and shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Raphael Claus officiates the match, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corra. Wagner Reway commands VAR.

0

1 time Atltico-MG starts the match with: version; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Rubens; Ademir and Sasha.

0

1 time Fortaleza is lined up with: Fernando Miguel, Brtez, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Lucas Crispim, Z Welison, Lucas Sasha and Juninho Capixaba; Robson, Pedro Rocha and Thiago Galhardo.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

0

1 time Hot night in Fortaleza. The thermometers at Arena Castelo read 27C.

0

1 time Atltico-MG’s absences are Hulk, Arana, Pedrinho and Igor Rabello, injured. The good news is Jemerson’s return after serving his suspension.

0

1 time Fortaleza does not have Romarinho, Tinga and Caio Alexandre, suspended, and Hrcules, who is recovering from his injury.

0

1 time Players from both teams are warming up on the pitch.

0

1 time VALE SPOT IN THE CLASSIFICATION ZONE FOR LIBERTADORES! Fortaleza occupies the 10th position in the table, with 44 points. Atltico-MG is the 7th, with 47 points.