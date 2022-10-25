Forward Walter is announced by a new club after passing through Goiânia

After agreeing with Goiânia in August and playing six matches in the Second Division of the Goiano Championship, striker Walter was announced this Monday (24) by SA Betesporte. Ex-Fluminense, Goiás and Porto, the striker signed a contract until the end of the season with the Pernambuco Football 7 team.

For the new club, Walter will have three competitions on the calendar: the final phase of the Campeonato Pernambucano, which starts this Wednesday, Liga das Américas, which will be played in Chile between November 4th and 6th, and the final phase of the National League, in Rio de Janeiro, between the 12th and 15th of November.

“I am very happy to accept this challenge in my career. SA Betesporte is a club with just over a year of foundation, but even so, with one of the best structures in Brazilian Football 7 and this structure that ‘filled my eyes’ to agree with the team. The team already had Marcelinho Paraíba in the cast and today it has Kelvin, the best in the world in 2021. I will do my best to stand out and help in this ambitious project”, said the athlete.

Founded in August 2021, SA Betesporte already accumulates titles of expression in the modality scenario. In its founding year, it was Pernambuco champion. In 2022, he won the Copa Pacífico, played in Ecuador, Nordeste Cup and Super Pernambucano.

Born in Recife (PE), Walter turned professional at Internacional in 2008. The following year, he was champion of the South American Under-20 Championship with the Brazilian National Team. The forward was even one of the top scorers of the competition with five goals scored.

At Internacional it emerged and, in 2010, it was negotiated with Porto, from Portugal. In the team, there were 33 games and 16 goals. After passing through Europe, he returned to Brazil and signed loan agreements with Cruzeiro, Goiás, Fluminense, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Paysandu and CSA. In 2020, he was permanently hired by Athletico-PR.

In the period until reaching Goiânia, he also defended Vitória, São Caetano, Botafogo-SP, Santa Cruz and Amazonas.