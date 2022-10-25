Galaxy M13 bets on good battery life and competent cameras | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy M13 is yet another entry-level phone option from Samsung among so many brand options to choose from. What’s good about him? Will it be a better buy than the Galaxy A13? The two of them have a lot in common and this can lead to this doubt.

What changes between the two is the design. While the Galaxy A13 has a smooth back, the M13 has a texture that makes it less slippery. The layout of the cameras is also different, while the front is identical. We have a 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a rate of 60 Hz. The panel delivers a good level of brightness, but the sound could be better. There is only one sound output which distorts the audio easily.

The hardware is the same Exynos 850 seen in other Samsung entry-level phones. In the Galaxy M13 we have 4 GB of RAM, and it is possible to reserve an additional 4 GB of storage with RAM Plus, but this is still not enough to guarantee that all apps remain open in the background. The battery lasts well, it only takes more than 2 hours to recharge.