Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB is cheaper with this coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Released in 2021, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still impresses and packs incredible features. After all, it has a high-quality folding display, lots of storage, and good hardware. And today, it has a super discount coupon coming out at R$ 6019 in cash or R$ 7099 in up to 10 interest-free installments on the card.

For those who don’t remember, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is also an external 6.2″ display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate for more practical everyday use.

Other Galaxy Z Fold 3 configurations include stereo sound, a 4,500mAh battery, and support for next-gen 5G networks.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Main Features:

Internal Screen: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with QXGA+ resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate

External Screen: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, HD+ resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Native Storage: 512 GB UFS 3.1

Back camera: 12 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 123º) + 12 MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital)

Frontal camera: 10 MP (f/2.2, external), 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under display)

Drums: 4,500 mAh

Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, S Pen support (Fold Edition or S Pen Pro), IPX8 certification, fingerprint reader on the side, stereo audio.

