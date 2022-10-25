George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘Ticket to Heaven’ Is Too Bad

Don’t know what to watch next? Enrollment for me Daily obsession with monsters see jump newsletter here Get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.

jump: sky ticket

sky ticket? This is a one-way ticket to Snoozeville! Even Julia Roberts and George Clooney can’t memorize this fast-paced romantic movie, devoid of any “rom” or “com”. more like rom-We will!

This is the opinion of Fletcher Peters:

“sky ticket It looks like Catch It All: a brilliant location, a lukewarm plot, and most of all, two of the biggest movie stars of all time. with Julia Roberts And George Clooney in the head sky ticket It was destined to be an all-encompassing cruise full of happy moments. add the output of Mother of heaven! here we go againtwo of Box Mart Ladies, the piece of Emily in Paris-Can’t you love him?

This movie. This movie is not enjoyable in almost every way, unfortunately. I didn’t expect so sky ticket to be eleventh ocean-He meets-When Harry Met SallyBut after watching the charming trailer over and over, I hoped to have some fun. Maybe it’s a little like marry me-He meets-My dear friend’s wedding. I can have fun even with overload. Unfortunately, sky ticket It doesn’t really deliver.

But there’s not enough charisma in the world to run the boring scenario sky ticket. There’s no nostalgia, a seasoned athlete accessory by Julia Roberts My dear friend’s weddingAnd there is no wonderful magic Notting Hill. Roberts and Clooney’s chemistry recreates who they were eleventh oceanBut without the emotion or real stakes, why are we watching? If we want to see George and Julia, our old friends, walking around, we can just watch videos from the press tour of this movie. As much as I wanted to add sky ticket for my long list of rom-coms to watch over and over again, unfortunately I will have to resort to These YouTube promotions AND the eleventh ocean About that.”

We see: Inside Amy Schumer

Inside Amy Schumer It returns after six years with less rough around the edges but just as sarcastic a bite. Come get underwear all over the place, keep up your fart jokes. (seriously!)

Here is Kendall Cunningham’s method:

“the fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer It’s another fun demonstration of a comedian’s skill when you stick to what you know, rather than trying to comment on a larger set of issues, as many progressive comics should. Likewise, it’s reassuring that the Trainwreck star is able to show some growth (like resisting his initial obsession with mindless race jokes) without a complete overhaul of the comedy elements that actually work.

Based on the show’s extended hiatus and its new home at Paramount+, Season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer It wouldn’t be the kind of attention-grabbing, must-watch TV show that helped propel the comedian’s career forward. However, it is evidence that Schumer is still a star despite the public ban she often receives online for her kind of racy, feminist humor.”

jump: black adam

black adam He’s a loud and obnoxious DC superhero. A movie featuring Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge in nearly impossible-to-watch Lycra outfits is the real nail in the coffin of DC Comics movies.

This is the opinion of Nick Vacancy:

Dwayne The Rock Johnson He is an attractive and popular star Who – with the possible exceptions of Michael Bay suffer reapPeter Berg run overand Justin Lin five fast–He’s never made a movie this good, let alone a great movie. This line continues with black adam (October 21), Johnson’s first official foray into the supernatural world, taking on a WWE-style role as he reprises the title character, a resurrected former mortal who believes that killing is the best way to send enemies. He’s very bad and very crazy, although moviegoers are the ones who might be upset by this original comic book story, which simulates toxic revolving around an alleged villain who was destined to do good — minus the sense of humor that made at least Tom Hardy’s Marvel Car is intermittently entertaining.

For all its epic intent, the film feels small and confined to a generic fantasy setting that instantly annihilates you. The material only comes to life during these sporadic affairs when Hodge and Brosnan get a chance to build a relationship rooted in their shared history. Unfortunately, like the cute exchange of Atom Smasher and Cyclone, these moments are crushed under the weight of incredible fights where no one gets hurt (even randomly) and nothing really changes. While fans of the genre might be delighted to see Adam blur a child’s room decorated with Justice League posters and toys, the main impression – confirmed by the post-credits scene with a big turnout – is that this is Adam’s test. before the possibility of greater future clashes, which should justify the sequel box office receipts.

We see: American Horror Story: New York

American Horror Story: New York She’s a surprisingly eligible addition to the anthology series, but she won’t be able to capture the horror of New York’s most haunted landmark: The Forever 21 in Times Square.

Here is Emma Stefansky’s opinion:

“The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York. American Horror Story: New Yorkwhose plot has been kept entirely out of place, begins with a pile of rubbish lining a city street at night, a fairly common sight even in New York today, and a symbolic gesture alluding to what’s in store for Ryan’s eleventh season. Murphy Unlikely Best-selling horror anthology. This is the story of an underworld, a story of death and desire amid the city’s garbage during a special punitive period.

There’s an air of unfamiliar agony hanging over the show even in its first few episodes, with people repeatedly mentioning a sense of evil that pervades the city, muttering things like, “Something dark is coming.” Is not always? AHS: New York it has everything Murphy’s Signatures, and more: it’s sexy, beautiful and subversive – mainly because of the era and society in which it revolves. Like most seasons of this series, New York City It starts off strong, although at this point it’s hard to say exactly what’s going on.”

