German president arrives in Ukraine for first visit since war began

(credit: Michael Sohn/AFP)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kiev for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of the war, which began nearly nine months ago. The trip comes amid allegations made without evidence by the Kremlin that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb.

Steinmeier plans to meet in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky and in the north of the country with local representatives in areas that were occupied and freed to talk “about the remaining damage and supply difficulties”, according to a media statement. place.

The German president also stressed that Ukraine can trust Germany, which will continue to provide military, political, economic and humanitarian support. He also took advantage of the visit to send a message to the Germans to “never forget what this war means to the people here”.





In addition to military support, the Germans must also collaborate with the country’s reconstruction, especially now that winter is approaching. The idea is to repair destroyed infrastructure, electrical networks, water pipes and heating systems as quickly as possible, as well as solve supply problems.

Winter

Steinmeier’s visit comes as Ukrainians are preparing to experience a winter with less electricity. Citizens of the southern city of Mykolaiv queued for water and essential supplies as Ukrainian forces advanced on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

Steinmeier and Zelensky are expected to promote a city twinning network between Germany and Ukraine. “The more sponsorships there are, the easier it will be to spend the winter and build a European future together,” said the German president.

Ukrainian authorities have tried to allay public fears about Russia’s use of Iranian drones to attack the country’s infrastructure, citing increasing success in bringing them down.

Ukraine’s army has shot down more than two-thirds of the roughly 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired as of Saturday, Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Monday. than 1,700 drones of different types and are releasing a second batch of around 300 Shaheds.

‘dirty bomb’

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia would likely use large numbers of drones to try to penetrate “increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences” to replace the Russian-made long-range precision weapons “which are becoming increasingly effective.” increasingly scarce”.

That assessment came on top of a warning from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that Ukrainian forces were preparing a “provocation” with a radioactive device, the so-called dirty bomb.

The United Kingdom, France and the United States rejected this claim as “transparently false”. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht called the Russian statement “outrageous”.

Ukraine has denied Moscow’s accusations as an attempt to divert attention from its own plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

A dirty bomb uses explosives to spread radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror. These weapons do not have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion, but they can expose large areas to radioactive contamination. On Monday, Russian authorities doubled down on Shoigu’s warning.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, said Russian military assets are in high readiness for possible radioactive contamination.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky suggested that Moscow itself was laying the groundwork for the deployment of a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil. He also urged citizens to conserve electricity use, as around 30% of the country’s power plants were destroyed or severely damaged in the recent bombings. (With international agencies).

