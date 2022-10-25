Gerson could leave Olympique de Marseille in January, says athlete’s father

One of the big names in Olympique de Marseille last season, midfielder Gerson could be leaving the French club. According to the Brazilian’s father, who is also his manager, the athlete’s current situation is “incomprehensible”.

In an interview with the newspaper “L’Équipe”, Marcos Silva, known as Marcão, revealed that Gerson is dissatisfied with coach Igor Tudor, who has not been playing in shirt 8.

– I’ll try to be balanced, but I can’t hide that we’re angry. This is a very problematic situation. How can a player who is in top form be left out overnight, with no chance to show his football? This is incomprehensible – said Marcão, who added:

– We are very sad because this coach (Igor Tudor) prevents us from dreaming of a place in the group for the World Cup with Brazil. You have so little time to show up.

The father and manager of the former Flamengo player also said that he will have a conversation with Pablo Longoria, president of Olympique de Marseille, and that he may seek a new club for Gerson as early as January, in the European winter transfer window.

– Let’s look elsewhere. It’s inevitable. Let’s get organized to leave in the next transfer window. If Gerson is no longer important to Olympique de Marseille, we will find a club that values ​​him. Many have already come forward. We had no explanation from the coach. So I’m going to talk to Pablo (Longoria) to find out what’s going on. Physically, Gerson is in great shape, but he is sad and angry. And so am I,” he stressed.

The relationship between Gerson and Igor Tudor has not been the best since the beginning of the season. After the departure of coach Jorge Sampaoli, the Brazilian fell out as the new commander of the team from the south of France in a pre-season training session.

In the last two matches of Olympique de Marseille in the French Championship, Gerson was a reserve and did not even enter the defeats to PSG and Lens. In all, shirt 8 has 11 games in 2022/23, eight as a starter and three coming off the bench. In all that he started, however, he was replaced. The Brazilian scored two goals.