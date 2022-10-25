Get a FREE PIX quickly; See the step by step

Currently, due to the recent economic crisis caused in the country, many Brazilians are looking for ways to earn extra values, mainly through the internet, to supplement their income. Thus, an excellent option is to participate in the promotion of PagBank.

O PagBank is a fintech widely used in the country and, like others in the market, offers several advantages to users. The digital wallet makes available to its customers the famous “Indicate and Win” promotion.

Through the promotion, old users send invitation links and earn money for each new customer who uses your link sent at the time of registration. In addition, new customers (guests) also receive a bonus when signing up.

Refer and earn from PagBank

As already mentioned, the digital wallet PagBank benefits customers who refer fintech to others. To receive the extra value, it is necessary that the indication is to buy the machines from PagSeguro.

In this way, the user who made the invitation receives a PIX for each person who requests the machine through the link sent.

However, it is important to note that in order to participate in the promotion, it is necessary for the fintech customer to follow certain requirements. First, the links that will be shared must be sent only to people who do not yet have the PagSeguro machine. In addition, the link can also be sent to former users of the digital wallet.

Also, the user receives the reward:

When the nominee makes at least three sales in the first three months of obtaining the machine;

When the nominee makes R$ 100 in sales in the first three months of using the tool.

If all requirements are met and the customer is able to receive the amounts, the payment will be deposited in bank accounts within 30 days, via PIX.

How to participate?

PagBank customers can perform the procedure quickly and safely through the application. Check out the step by step:

Access the PagBank application;

Log in, informing your data and password;

On the main screen, click on the menu;

click on the “Indicate and Win” option;

Choose the option “Indicate Machine”;

Click on “Indicate Now”.

Finally, just copy the link and send it to your contacts.