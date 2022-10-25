Get scared now by the WORST floor plan of a house ever seen

Located in Glendora, California (CA), the house with a blue print much criticized is listed on Redfin. While not currently on the market, it was last sold in 2021 for an approximate value of $780,000. If you look at the pictures of the house from the outside, it doesn’t look as weird as it really is.

Read more: Essential tips that will help you decorate your home

The weirdest floor plan of a house in California

If you look at this house, more specifically, in its floor plan, you can see how badly its planning is done. Seeing this project makes us question what was going through a person’s head to do something like this, doesn’t it?

The distribution of rooms

There’s really no good explanation for all the things wrong with this house. If you look at how the room separations were made, you will see that there is no point.

The first observation that can be made is the fact that the garage is connected to the house through the master bedroom. Also, the living room doesn’t connect to any of the adjacent rooms except the kitchen.

Another curious point is that you can only get to the rooms by going through the “extra room”, the laundry room or the kitchen. And why can you only leave three of the four rooms by entering another room? Nothing in this project makes sense, it’s too weird.

The only good part of the house

It can be said that the only attractive part of this house is the bar in the outdoor area with the pool, which really attracts attention. But is that enough to ignore everything else that was very poorly done?

This gourmet area has a large pool located next to the bar, with some colored lights in the area, bringing a modern look and three waterfalls on site. The bar in fact seems to have been well designed to be attractive and modern, a good space to gather friends and family.