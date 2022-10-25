Google Fitbit is being sued in Australia for misleading consumers

According to a recent Reuters report, Google Fitbit has a case to answer in court. The report states that Australia’s watchdog said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against the Google Fitbit.

The watchdog is accusing Google Fitbit of making false or misleading guarantees to consumers on defective devices. The bill of rights remains the same. It doesn’t matter if the device has a defect or not.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said that between May 2020 and February 2022, Google Fitbit claimed that consumers would not be entitled to a refund. They can only get a refund if they return the defective product within 45 days of purchase or shipment. This does not comply with the Australian Consumer Law.

“All consumers have automatic warranty rights that cannot be excluded, limited or modified. Consumer warranty rights exist in addition to any warranties provided by the manufacturer,” said Gina Cass-Gottlieb.

The regulator says that Australia’s Consumer Law does not provide for a 45-day refund period. In addition, consumers’ rights to defective replacement items do not depend on the date of purchase of the product.

There are also some other Google Fitbit conditions that the ACCC contradicts. According to the ACCC, Fitbit informs consumers that after replacing the defective device, there will be no other replacement. This is particularly true if Fitbit’s two-year “limited warranty” on the original device has expired.

There is currently no official response from Google Fitbit regarding this issue.

Source: Gizchina