Google Workspace Individual increases space from 15GB to 1TB

Google Workspace Individual will have cloud space increase from 15GB to 1TB. According to Google’s announcement, made this Tuesday (25), the measure was taken to favor customers who already use the platform, but who with the expansion of business need more storage space.

According to Google, Workspace Individual will be automatically upgraded to 1 TB, without the user having to take any action. Implementation, however, should be gradual, but will service all existing accounts. Currently, the plan costs US$ 9.99 monthly, about R$ 52, or US$ 99 annually (US$ 8.33 per month), about R$ 520.

“You don’t have to move a finger to get the storage upgrade: all accounts will automatically upgrade from 15GB of existing storage to 1TB,” Google says in a statement.

Google Workspace Individual Plan will have storage upgrade from 15GB to 1TB for all users.

Launched in 2021, Workspace Individual is available in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Today’s announcement also informs that the plan will be rolled out in the following regions: Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.=

More email features

The company also announced news for sending multiple emails to many recipients. Focused on newsletters or mass shootings such as direct mail, the novelty allows the use of tags such as “@firstname” when triggering the contents.

Sending multiple emails by Google Workspace Individual gains tags to correctly tag and quote recipients’ names.

This measure aims to individually customize the email field with the correct recipient name. Google points out that multi-send emails also have an unsubscribe link for recipients. The tool is available in the web version of Gmail and also has customizable layouts.