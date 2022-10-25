Grey’s Anatomy Revealed Meredith’s Ending in Season 19

Season 18’s final hook may have seen Meredith pushing Nick away, but season 19’s Grey’s Anatomy quickly confirmed that the duo will be together in the end. Despite being separated for six months.

Episode 1 of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy it perfectly set up Nick and Meredith’s meeting again after the way they left things at the end of season 18. It was the moment when a terrible bus accident brought most of the country’s transplant surgeons to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

However, while things were rough at first, and any chance of talking to each other became awkward, Season 19 Episode 2 of Grey’s Anatomy finally let Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) explain her point of view to Nick (Scott Speedman). That way, admitting that she still loved him.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy it also subtly established how unhappy Meredith was in those six months without Nick. But she is also unable to share her feelings for him, as she felt betrayed, taking his words at face value, after Meredith lost a patient in the season 18 finale of Grey’s Anatomy.

Given how Nick and Meredith got back together after Meredith finally admitted her feelings for him, it’s unlikely that there will be any other romances for Meredith in the future. This is also supported by Ellen Pompeo.

With the actress being in just eight episodes in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, a new romance for Meredith seems pretty unlikely as there would be no time to explore it. The clues almost confirm that Meredith and Nick will therefore be together until the end of the series.

How there’s still hope for Meredith and Nick

Meredith and Nick may still need to find balance in their new relationship in Seattle. But everything seen in episodes 1 to 3 of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy suggests that they will remain together in a lasting way.

They didn’t just clearly love each other. But they also easily found a way to spend time together. Despite the fact that Nick’s new job as head of the residency program and Meredith’s acting head position took a lot of energy and commitment from both of them.

Even though they had to face new problems – such as Nick and Maggie not contacting Meredith immediately before letting Kai test Zola’s cognitive functions – Nick and Meredith managed to find themselves in the middle. With Meredith quickly letting her guard down and forgiving Nick.

Why is it unlikely that Grey’s Anatomy focus on other novels for Meredith

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy introduced Nick as a potential love interest. But she also included Richard Flood’s Cormac Hayes, for whom Meredith had some lingering feelings despite things not working out.

In contrast, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy has already established Nick as the only romantic interest on Meredith’s mind. This is highlighted by how quickly things between them returned to normal, when Nick finally got what he wanted – Meredith expressing her feelings for him.

Bearing also in mind that Meredith will only be present in eight episodes of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, it wouldn’t make story sense to introduce another romantic interest to Meredith. Since there’s a lot between running Gray Sloan Memorial and having a personal life.

All of these clues easily point to Meredith and Nick staying together for the long haul. Or at least until the end of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Considering their strong bond and how little time there is to develop any other romantic stories for Meredith, it’s unlikely that the medical drama will introduce another love interest for the Grey’s Anatomy lead. Especially since Meredith will have to focus all her energies on Zola’s needs.

By setting up all these great stories about Meredith in this way, Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy finally confirmed that Meredith and Nick are getting together. And that will probably be the end of the character.

There is still no release date for the 19th season in Brazil. In the US, new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air every Thursday on ABC.

