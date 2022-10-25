Groom is shot dead on his way out of his own wedding

Groom was murdered outside the church in Mexico – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

Groom was shot to death as he left his wedding in a church in Mexico

The victim’s sister was also shot, in the back, but not life-threatening.

Authorities suspect the boy was mistakenly killed by criminals

A man was shot dead last Sunday night (23) in Caborca, Mexico, as he was leaving his own wedding.

According to local press information, the victim was identified as 32-year-old Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras. He received four shots from a criminal, who fled after the execution.

Marco Antonio had just gotten married and was at the door of the church when he was shot. Images that circulated the internet show the boy’s bride in a bloodstained white dress.

In videos, it is possible to hear the desperate screams of the woman, while other people try to perform resuscitation maneuvers on the victim.

According to witness information, the ambulance took about 20 minutes to arrive at the scene. Rescuers found the boy in serious condition and took him to a hospital, but he died on the way.

Also according to reports in the Mexican press, a sister of Marco Antonio was shot in the back, taken to a hospital, but not at risk of death.

Authorities speak up

It is not known what motivated the attack, but authorities suspect that the killer was mistaken. The hypothesis was raised that he was ordered to kill another man, who was also to be married on Sunday, but in another city.

In a note, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora stated that “no line of investigation is ruled out” and asked the population to “collaborate with the investigation and facilitate the capture of the person or persons responsible”.