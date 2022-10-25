GTA 6 will be announced this month by Rockstar, reveals leaked document – ​​Rap Mais

Take Two document may have leaked GTA 6 announcement.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game release in history, for the simple fact that no one knows when it will be released and the years away for GTA V. For years, GTA fans and pundits have been nibbling on bits and pieces of leaks, rumors and theories about what the sixth game would look like and when it would release. Recently, a giant leak of gameplay videos from GTA 6 confirmed that the game is closer than ever.

Although there is still no official confirmation on the status of the GTA 6now fans believe they may have received their best tip about when the game will be released In the last few hours, an alleged document from Take Two, owner of Rockstar Gameson social networks where some information about the Grand Theft Auto franchise is revealed, as well as the supposed announcement date of GTA 6.

According to this document, the Grand Theft Auto saga as a whole has sold over 375 million copies, and the announcement of GTA 6 will be officially done in Take Two’s 43rd fiscal week.

Take Two’s 43rd fiscal week corresponds to the days between October 24th and 28th, 2022, however, we must take it all as a big rumor, as the image can easily be falsified. If the document is proven to be true, we will have the announcement in the next few days as we previously reported.

It is worth remembering that October 28th is the 20th anniversary of the GTA Vice City and the city of GTA 6 is a modern version of Vice City, as seen in the September leaks.

At the most recent investor conference, Take Two revealed several details about its future, in addition to the usual number of sales of its games that are on the market. “Development is well underway, they (Rockstar) are determined to establish and be the creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment.”

In other words, the Rockstar Games is committed to making the entertainment product that is a benchmark for the upcoming games and industry in general with GTA 6.