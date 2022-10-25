Haaland’s start surpasses Messi’s in the best season for Barcelona

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland continues to impress in his early days for Manchester City. Last Saturday (22), the striker scored two goals in the Citizens’ 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, and reached the incredible mark of 17 goals in just 11 matches in the difficult English Premier League.

in the history of Premier League, since the 1992/93 season, Haaland is the player with the most goals until the 11th round. There are 17, against 13 for Les Ferdinand (Newcastle in 1995/96) and 12 for Agüero (Manchester City in 2014/15), Kevin Philips (Sunderland in 1999/2000) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn in 1992/93).

Top scorer in the Premier League this season 2022/23, Haaland has eight more goals than second-placed Tottenham’s Harry Kane, who has scored nine goals so far. In the Champions League, Haaland is also one of the top scorers with five goals, alongside Salah (Liverpool) and Lewandowski (Barcelona).

In total, in 15 games for Manchester City this season 2022/23, Haaland has already scored 22 goals and three more assists. His start is superior to that of Messi in his best season for Barcelona, ​​in 2011/12. That season, the Argentine scored 73 goals and provided 29 assists in 60 matches. In his first 15 games in 2011/12, Messi had 16 goals and 10 assists for Barça, six goals less than Haaland.

The number of goals scored by Haaland this season is also higher than that of the Polish Lewandowski in his best season for Bayern Munich, in 2019/20, when he was named the best player in the world. That season, Lewa scored 55 goals and provided nine assists in 47 games. In his first 15 games for Bayern in 2019/20, Lewandowski had 19 goals and no assists.

Haaland’s start also equals Cristiano Ronaldo in his top-scoring season for Real Madrid, in 2014/15. CR7 scored 61 goals and provided 21 assists in 54 games. In his first 15 games, he had scored 22 goals and provided four assists.

In Premier League history, the record for goals in a single edition is 34, in the 1992/93 (Newcastle’s Andy Cole) and 1993/94 (Blackburn’s Alan Shearer) seasons. Haaland already has half of those goals (17) in just 11 rounds. There are still 27 games left for the Norwegian to break that mark. Last season, Salah (Liverpool) and Son (Tottenham) were the top scorers with 23 goals after 38 rounds. Haaland, still in the 1st round of 2022/23, has a chance to surpass that mark.

With 196 goals in 234 career games, Haaland is close to reaching the 200-goal mark as a professional at just 22 years old. In the last four seasons alone, he scored 149 goals in 157 games for Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and the Norwegian national team. A phenomenon!

