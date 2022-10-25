Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will be a hit this year – Lifestyle

Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aemond Targaryen from ‘House of the Dragon’

The series of the moment is a great source of inspiration for your Halloween costume. For those who root for Princess Rhaenyra, nothing like reproducing the scene from episode 3, in which she returns to the camp covered in blood. She just needs a platinum wig, an identical outfit and, of course, lots of fake blood.

Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year Aemond Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ credits: @hbomaxportugal ” data-title=”Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – SAPO Brasil”> Aemond Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ credits: @hbomaxportugal

But the possibilities do not stop there. You can also choose to King Viserys when the patient’s disease is in an advanced stage (yes, we guarantee it’s pretty scary, we just don’t want to leave a spoiler). or even from Aemond Targaryen with the patch over his left eye and his big scar.

Max Mayfield from ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year Max Mayfield’s Sadie Sink from ‘Stranger Things’ credits: Pinterest ” data-title=”Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – SAPO Brasil”> Max Mayfield’s Sadie Sink from ‘Stranger Things’ credits: Pinterest

there is no doubt that ‘Stranger Things’ has already become a cult series and the fourth season, released in May of this year, was no exception. For that reason, we have no doubt that many will be inspired by the Netflix series to create their Halloween costume. We confess our love for Maxcharacter played by Sadie Sank, who faced the monster vecna for your life. Contact lenses, old headphones and walkman, and 80s tracksuit jacket and you’re done.

Speaking of the season’s villain, this is also an excellent option for a Halloween disguise, however it already requires a high level of skill. skills in special effects to reproduce it. Or simply find a tailored mask and/or suit.

Marilyn Monroe These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons Ana de Armas by Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – Halloween: 6 costumes that we bet will rock this year – SAPO Brasil”> Ana de Armas by Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

It’s true that Marilyn Monroe there’s nothing scary about it. On the contrary. The Beauty icon is back to being one of the most talked about topics in recent times, thanks a lot to the movie ‘Blonde’, a biography of the actress, played by Ana de Armas. We bet all our chips that we’ll see a lot of “Marilyns” this Halloween due to the hype that the feature film has had, just transform its unmistakable look into something terrifying, with the help of fake blood and bruises, disheveled hair and torn and dirty clothes.

Wednesday Addams from ‘Wednesday’ Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year Wednesday Addams from ‘Wednesday’ credits: @wednesdaynetflix ” data-title=”Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – SAPO Brasil”> Wednesday Addams from ‘Wednesday’ credits: @wednesdaynetflix

And speaking of classics… The famous Addams Family got a new version at the hands of Netflix. “Wednesday” is the name of the series that, although it will only premiere next month, is already attracting a lot of attention. Played by Jenna Ortega, the modern Wednesday Addams is the perfect disguise for this Halloween: a very light base, black wig with braids and vampire teeth and she’s ready to go out. Perfect to match your better half or a group of friends.

Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year John Dahmer’s Evan Peters in ‘Dahmer’ credits: @netflixpt ” data-title=”Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – Halloween: 6 costumes we bet will rock this year – SAPO Brasil”> John Dahmer’s Evan Peters in ‘Dahmer’ credits: @netflixpt

the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer returned to the spotlight with the Netflix series ‘Dahmer’ that talks about the life of the American, played by Evan Peters. And what an interpretation, by the way. Quickly, his face with heavy 60s-style prescription glasses and greasy blond hair became the hallmarks of evil. And although we must not forget that it was a real-life assassin, many are already recreations of his images spread across the internet, which only suggests that on Halloween night it will be much bigger.