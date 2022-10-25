“He cannot afford”; Mauro Cezar exposes hot scenes with Dorival accepting controversial decision and exclusive ‘bomb’ on the web

Técnico decided to put some holders, soon, against Santos for the Brazilian Championship. But is it really Dorival’s decision or the players’ decision?

Soon, at 21:45 (Brasília time), the Flamengo receives Santos in a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Obviously, all the planning of the board and the technician Dorival Juniorin fact, see the Libertadores final next Saturday (29) against Athletico-PR, which you can follow on Star+.

While Athletico will also play against Palmeiras this Tuesday (25) with a fully reserve team, the tendency is for Flamengo to merge their holders from the beginning. According to colleague Venê Casagrandesector manager of Mengão in the SBT Rionames like David Luiz, Everton Ribeiro and Pedro will start against Santos.

Participating in the program Bate Pronto, by Jovem Pan, the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira exposed the real explanation of why Dorival decided to put some holders in action in the Brazilian. In fact, the option came from the group of players themselves, which makes the role of the coach less important at the moment of decision.

“This is a request from the players that was accepted by the technical committee. It’s always good to make it clear. It wasn’t Dorival who invented it, he’s just composing. Because he’s a hostage of the group. I’ve said that here several times. to face the group”, said Mauro Cezar, noting that the Portuguese Paulo Sousa was fired after having problems with the group.

It is worth mentioning that Dorival has not yet renewed his contract at Flamengo. With an agreement pending until December, the coach should only have a definition after Saturday’s final. In the case of the third championship, it is very likely that he will pass the test and will be assured for 2023.