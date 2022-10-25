Horror! Missing woman found dead inside 7m snake – News

A woman was completely devoured by a 7 m snake in Indonesia. After her disappearance, the searches began until they found a snake with a swollen stomach.

Last Friday (21), Jahrah (as the woman was identified), 54, went out to collect rubber in a forest on Sumatra, an island in Indonesia, but never returned home.

Local residents began searching for the woman, and two days later they found a python with a huge swelling on its belly, resembling the shape of a human. It is estimated that the animal is about 6.7 m.





The locals decided to kill the animal to find out what it had devoured. When the immense snake was opened, they found the body of the missing woman. According to Anto, the regional administrator, the snake probably killed the woman by suffocation.

Anto believes the woman’s death throes took about two hours — from the moment the snake sank its fangs into Jahrah, until it coiled up and engulfed her entire body.





It is also estimated that the animal would take weeks to fully digest the human body. Jahrah’s body and clothes were still intact when they were found inside the snake.

“The victim did not return home after saying goodbye to his family to go to the forest to collect rubber from the trees on Friday (21). His family reported his disappearance to local authorities, and a search has been carried out since then. residents killed the snake and dissected its stomach. And everyone was surprised, because we discovered that the woman we were looking for was in the snake’s stomach”, says one of the local officials, in an interview with ViralPress.



