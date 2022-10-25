Horror movies to marathon at halloween night

Advertising

It’s already a tradition among many groups of friends, to get together on Halloween night and marathon classic horror movies that haunt generations. The catalog of HBO Max is full of scary movies and intriguing stories to fill tonight. Check them all out in the “It’s Halloween All Month!” section on the platform.

And to warm up and start putting together the “line up” of these hits, we’ve separated some modern horror classics.

ANNABELLE, ANNABELLE 2: BREEDING EVIL and ANNABELLE 3: COMING HOME

The Annabelle film sequel tells the story of the terrifying doll that audiences met in the wake of The Conjuring hits. It all starts when John Form (Ward Horton) buys a doll as a gift for his pregnant wife, Mia (Annabelle Wallis). What he didn’t expect is that one terrible night, a couple breaks into his house and launches a violent attack on the couple. When the cultists try to summon a demon, they smear a bloody rune on the nursery wall and drip blood on Mia’s doll, turning the ancient object of beauty into a conduit for ultimate evil. The rest have to watch to find out, right?

IT: THE THING AND IT: CHAPTER TWO

Based on the book by Stephen King, IT tells the story of seven children from small town Derry who are forced to face their worst nightmares when Pennywise, a clown who appears every 27 years and takes the form of each one’s fear, torments the children. and feeds on them. Chapter Two features these grown-up children having to relive the ghosts of the past. The film has a cast of renowned actors such as James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain.

HOUSE OF WAX

Wade (Jared Padalecki), his girlfriend Carly (Elisha Cuthbert) and a group of friends are on their way to a high school football game when they end up with a flat tire in a ghost town. They are forced to seek help from the only place that is open: the local wax museum. Once inside the creepy and seemingly abandoned building, they discover that the works on display aren’t quite what they seem – and the group soon discovers they’re being hunted by the insane twin brothers who run the museum. A timeless classic that also features Paris Hilton in the cast.

THE TIME OF YOUR DEATH

After a viral wave among young people, nurse Quinn Harris (Elizabeth Lail) downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person will die. To her surprise, the app says she only has three days to live. In search of a solution to get rid of this premonition, she meets Matt Monroe (Jordan Calloway) and together they race against time. With time passing and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life and that of the ones she loves most before time runs out.

THE NUN

Another film from the “The Conjuring” saga, this production tells the story of the origin of the Nun that haunts Lorraine Warren. It all starts in 1952, when a young reclusive nun in Romania takes her own life. Then, a priest with a haunted past and a novice about to give her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the case. Together they uncover the darkest secrets and creatures of this order and face a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

So, which of these are you going to start the marathon with?