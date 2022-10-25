How Real Madrid got into ‘mad fight’ with Barça and PSG over Endrick

Striker Endrick has about 60 minutes on the field as a professional player for Palmeiras, but that little time was enough to catch the attention of the European giants.

The columnist of UOL Esporte Bruno Andrade, a specialist in the ball market, said that PSG intends to offer 30 million euros (about R$ 156 million) to sign the player – the French team sent Luis Campos, sporting director, to assist the 16-year-old in the victory by 3 to 0 over Avaí, last Saturday (22), for the Brazilian Championship.

Before PSG, Barcelona had also made an initial attack on the player, but did not progress in the talks. An article published by the Spanish newspaper Brandthis morning, guarantees that Real Madrid got into this ‘crazy fight’ for Endrick and has already outlined a strategy to take advantage against competitors.

At first, the Merengue team chose to work in silence, but approached the player and his surroundings. The next step is to send a member of the technical committee to São Paulo to closely follow Endrick’s steps.

Even with little time on the field, Real believes that the qualities that the player showed at the base are already being demonstrated in a short time as a professional.

Endrick signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras in July, after turning 16. He signed for three years with a €60 million release clause.

Despite the harassment, Endrick can only leave Palmeiras for European football in July 2024, when he will have turned 18. O Brand says that Real Madrid is the team with the advantage in the race to sign the jewel.