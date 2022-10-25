How to Use iPhone as Mac Webcam Without Downloading Any Apps

In addition to Stage Manager (Visual Organizer)another very interesting novelty implemented by the macOS Ventura 13 it was the call Continuity Camera (Continuity Camera).

In practice, it allows you to use your iPhone’s cameras as your Mac’s webcam — which can (a lot) improve the quality of your video calls. All without needing a wired connection (you can even connect the device to the Mac to keep the iPhone always charged, but that’s not necessary).

In addition to the standard view, the cool thing is that Apple also takes advantage of your smartphone’s lens so you can use the Central Stage (Center Stage), Portrait mode and Studio Light. The Table View (Desk View) goes one step further, allowing you to get a view of your physical desk (thanks to the iPhone’s ultra-wide-angle lens).

Next, we’ll show you how you can use this feature in practice! Here we go? 📷

Compatibility

Continuity Camera is available for Mac users running macOS Ventura 13 or later and iOS 16 or later.

Remember: both devices must have the same Apple ID and two-factor authentication enabled. Also, the iPhone should not be sharing the cellular connection and the Mac should not be sharing your internet connection, and neither should both be connected to a VPN.

If you’re going to use the wireless feature, you also can’t be using AirPlay or Sidecar; for wired use, the iPhone must be configured to trust the Mac.

Otherwise, the feature is available on iPhones XR or newer, but certain aspects need a newer model, for example:

Center Stage and Table View: iPhone 11 (except iPhone SE) or higher;

Portrait Mode: iPhone XR or later;

Studio Light: iPhone 12 or newer.

How to Use iPhone as Mac Webcam

Having said all that, it’s time to put this feature to use! Make sure the iPhone is steady, close to your Mac, with the rear cameras facing you and in landscape mode.

The good news is that there is not much to be done. Just open an app available on your Mac — as an example, we’ll be using FaceTime, but it also works in third-party apps (like Microsoft Teams and Zoom). In such cases, you need to go to the app’s settings to switch between the Mac and iPhone camera.

Going back to FaceTime, make sure it is open. Then go to “Video” (in the menu bar) and select your iPhone. With this, your cell phone camera can be used as the Mac camera.

Here, it is interesting to take into account that you will have to place your cell phone on a tripod or on some other accessory that allows it to be at the height of the Mac. Belkin, for example, sells in the United States an accessory that attaches to the iPhone with MagSafe and can be clipped onto the Mac’s lid.

To use the Center Stage, Studio Light effect, Portrait mode, and Desktop View, click the macOS Control Center icon located in the upper-right corner. Then go to “Effects” and select the desired option.

In the case of Desktop View, click on the resource icon in the Control Center. The first time you use it, you will need to use the “+” or “-” controls to align the table with the edge of the frame. When ready, select “Start Table View”.

If you want to stop the Table View, close the app window, use the software controls to stop the video, mute the audio or end the call; click the screen sharing button (if available) and then go to “Stop Screen Sharing” or “Close Window”.

You can also wake up your iPhone screen and tap “Pause” or “Disconnect”.

As we’ve made clear above, it’s important that you go into the settings of third-party applications to make sure that the iPhone’s camera can be used as your computer’s webcam.

What if I get a call on my iPhone while using it as a webcam?

If this happens, your Mac will display a notification informing you that you are receiving a call. If you answer her on the iPhone, the video and audio will be paused until you end the call and return your iPhone to the position it was in.

If you answer it on Mac, the video and audio will be paused. When you end the call, you may need to choose your iPhone again from the app you are using.

How to disable the Continuity Camera

If you don’t want your iPhone to be used as a webcam, you can disable this feature. On iPhone, open Settings, go to General » AirPlay and Handoff and disable “Continuity Camera”.

What did you think of this news? 👨‍💻