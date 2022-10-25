Athletico-PR will play the Libertadores final next Saturday (29), against Flamengo, with live broadcast on ESPN at the Star+

the technician of Atletico-PR, Luiz Felipe Scolaridenied that the anxiety for the grand finale of CONMEBOL Libertadores be the reason his team has dropped in performance since qualifying for the big continental decision.

In an interview after the setback for Red Bull Bragantinolast Saturday (22), Felipão stated that there is “no anxiety” for the duel against Flamengonext Saturday (29), in Guayaquil and justified.

“There’s no anxiety anymore. Do you know why? Athletico reached the final, there’s no anxiety, it’s already gone to the final, it’s over. It’s the same thing when you win a championship. I, at least, think so”, he pointed out.

“We managed to qualify (to the final), great. Now, let’s play for the other objective. I don’t think there is any anxiety for Saturday’s game”, he added.

Scolari also assured that his athletes are aware of the challenge that is measuring forces with Fla, considered a big favorite to win the title.

“The biggest secret is having quality and knowing how to play. They (players) know who they are going to face and how to face them”, he analyzed.

Before the Libertadores final, Hurricane still plays against Palmeiras, this Tuesday (25), at Arena da Baixada, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

After the duel, the team leaves for Ecuador and ends its preparation for the final in the foreign country.

Where to watch Flamengo vs Athletico-PR?

Flamengo x Athletico-PR will have live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+ this Saturday (29), at 5 pm (Brasilia time)

