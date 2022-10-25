‘I don’t want to have this guilt’

Real Madrid coach put retirement at stake in bet made with midfielder Federico Valverde

One victory away from stamping its early classification for the knockout Champions LeagueO Real Madrid returns to the field this Tuesday (25), from 16:00 (Brasília time), for a commitment against the RB Leipzigin Germany, by group F. And one of the highlights of the merengue team comes motivated for the confrontation because of a bet.

Real’s top scorer of the season alongside Vinicius Jr. with 7 balls in the net, the midfielder Federico Valverde it’s just 3 goals to “save” the coach’s fate Carlo Ancelotti in the club. It explains: the Italian coach made a bet with the Uruguayan that he would have to save at least 10 goals in the current season. Otherwise, he would resign and retire.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“I told him that if he didn’t score at least ten goals I would give up my job and retire”said Ancelotti about the bet, clearly made with good humor.

The coach was also optimistic about the achievement of the goal by the player and justified the fact of having put his own position in check at Real Madrid.

“He has to have that responsibility, we bet. I think he will score more than ten (goals) this season. He’s in an extraordinary dynamic. When I use it on the sides, it does well, on the inside too. He is a very important player for us. The energy he has is incredible. He has to score ten (goals),” he declared.

And the responsibility attributed to the 24-year-old midfielder, who is on the pre-list of Uruguay to the world Cup in 2022 at the Qatar, seems to have had an effect. That’s because Valverde is experiencing the top scorer season of his career, with 7 goals scored in 16 games so far. Previously, he had not scored more than 3 times in a single campaign with the merengue shirt.

Last week, after the 3-0 away win over Elche, by LaLigathe Uruguayan, who opened the scoring in the match, joked about the bet and said he doesn’t want to be “guilty” for the 63-year-old coach’s retirement.

“He (Ancelotti) has already said that, I have to score ten goals this season. I’m focused on that. It’s nice pressure. I don’t want to be blamed for the coach’s retirement (laughs)”said Valverde, in statements to DAZN.

In the Champions League, Valverde has scored one goal in four games so far. His goals have even come out in LaLiga: they are 6 until here. For the competition, Real Madrid returns to the field next Sunday (30), at 12:15 pm (Brasília time), for a home match against Gironabroadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Federico Valverde shakes hands with coach Carlo Ancelotti after being substituted at Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE) David S. Bustamante/Getty Images

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Girona?

Real Madrid x Girona will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+next Sunday (30), at 12:15 pm (Brasilia time)