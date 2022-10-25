“I even doubted it, I thought he wasn’t all that”; Filipe Luís confesses that he doubted signing Fla

After being champion of the Copa do Brasil with the penalty shootout victory over Corinthians last Wednesday (19), Flamengo left Maracanã to beat América-MG 2-1 last Saturday (22), in a valid match. for the Brazilian Championship. With the good results, the red-black fan has had a good time with the team from Rio de Janeiro, which is preparing for the big decision of the Copa Libertadores da América, which will be broadcast on Star+.

If you didn’t get a ticket for the final, which will be played next Saturday (29), in Guaydaquil, Ecuador, you can watch it here. Before the decision, one of the leaders of the Flamengo squad, Filipe Luís, gave an interview to the official Conmebol channel. Among other things, the experienced left-back opened up about Arrascaeta and revealed that he was surprised by the midfielder’s quality.

“Talking about ‘Arrasca’ is easy. He is a player that everyone sees and knows the potential he has. When I was at Atlético de Madrid, I always followed Flamengo, and I saw that the club had signed Arrascaeta but I still didn’t know him”, began the defender, who commented on the partnership that both created on the left side of the team, but ” poked” a fact from the beginning of the Uruguayan’s trajectory.

“I saw some games and plays at Cruzeiro, but when he came to Flamengo he didn’t play, and I didn’t understand why, and I even doubted, I thought he wasn’t all that people said,” he said. “The first practice I played the first ball to him, and he already returned it, and I knew: ‘This is the guy I need to be close to and connect with in the game’ (…). And I already felt, I knew that he was different, very ace, but that he was underestimated”, revealed the side.