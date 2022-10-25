“If I lost to Flamengo…”; Internacional fans ‘let the dogs out’ at Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira

On social media, some messages went viral with Colorados talking about the current Verdão campaign

O palm trees entered the field against Avaí and again did not disappoint, winning by 3 to 0 with extreme ease and adding 3 more important points in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by Abel Ferreira reached 71, and could even be champion in the next round, in case of a combination of results.

This possibility only exists due to the fact that Internacional, by Mano Menezes, traveled to Couto Pereira, but couldn’t get out of the 1-1 against Coritiba, seeing the difference in relation to the leader increase again, after having decreased by 2 consecutive rounds. Currently, there are 10 points that separate the gauchos from the paulistas.

Even with this enviable campaign by Verdão so far, Colorado fans are clearly annoyed, making numerous comments on social media, with many belittling and criticizing the performance on the field.even making comparisons with Dorival Júnior’s Flamengo.

“If I lost the Brazilian title to the great Flamengo team, I would even accept it. This Palmeiras team is overrated and full of victories in the rab* in this championship, playing less than the opponents, wins with a kick-in, 300 goals from a corner, I don’t like it”wrote a fan, who received a “flood” of responses.

To beat the rival, several Palmeiras responded with data from the Sofascore website about the current campaign in the Brasileirão:

“Palm trees at @Brasileirao 2022:

1st in goals scored (56)

1st in fewer goals conceded (21)

1st in hits per game (5.9)

1st in least clear chances ceded (34)

1st in most shots to concede a goal (13.6)

1st in least serious defensive errors (6)

1st in clean sheets (18)”.