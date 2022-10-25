“Initiated approach by….”; Brighton-ING can ‘pass over’ Corinthians and pay BRL 52MI for Vítor Pereira’s midfielder

With five rounds to go until the end of the Brazilian Championship, the mission of the Corinthians is to guarantee a spot in the group stage of the next Libertadores. Coach Vítor Pereira has not yet expressed whether he will remain in office for 2023, but the scenario today is positive. The Portuguese is highly praised backstage at CT Joaquim Grava, which makes President Duílio Monteiro Alves start the cast’s pending issues.

One of them involves Maycon. The 25-year-old midfielder is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, until December and Corinthians began negotiations to buy him permanently, informs his colleague Bruno Andradeof UOL Sport. But the white-and-white club will have heavy competition from Europe, as Brighton, from England, and Porto, from Portugal, want the midfielder.

In the case of the Premier League club, “weighing in favor of a possible transfer is Maycon’s proximity to the recently-hired coach, the Italian Roberto de Zerbi, with whom the midfielder worked at Shakhtar in the 2021/22 season”inform Andrade on this Monday (24).

According to the investigation, Shakhtar thinks of a sale between 8 and 10 million euros (between BRL 42 and 52 million at the current price). It is worth stressing that Maycon has no interest in returning to the Ukrainian club, especially with the war in Eastern Europe going on. So far, the midfielder has played 23 matches and scored two goals.

In the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, last week, shirt number 5 entered the second half of the match at Maracanã – in the place of Fausto Vera – and took one of the penalties in the subsequent dispute. The midfielder recently suffered an injury to his left toe and was out of action for nearly two months.