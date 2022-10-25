iOS: 5 Changes That Made a Big Difference to the iPhone Over the Last Decade | apps

iOS was released in 2010 and since then it has gained several updates that have greatly changed the way the iPhone works. Since the launch until now, Apple has announced and made available a series of features that revolutionized the device and changed the way the user interacts with the cell phone. Features such as the Notification Center, for example, have simplified information queries and concentrated all alerts in one place. Also, advanced privacy features such as Privacy Reportmade cell phone use safer.

At the same time, more elaborate functions such as Live Text were able to modify the user’s relationship with the environment by allowing, from photos, to translate texts in real time or to search the web. In the list below, the TechTudo gathered five changes that broke paradigms on the iPhone (iOS) and made a difference on mobile.

iPhone: List brings together five iOS changes that revolutionized the device; check it out — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

1. Notification bar

The iPhone notification bar (iOS) was a novelty released by Apple in iOS 5 that changed the way users interact with mobile alerts. Before this feature was implemented and the Notification Center existed, warnings could only be seen as small red dots over an app icon, which caused notifications to be missed quite often.

As a result, the Notification Center grouped all the notices in one place, making it easier for later consultations and organizing the way this content would be shown to the user.

Exploring the different alert formats — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Widgets were released on the iPhone more recently, and only became available on the iPhone Home screen after the iOS 14 update – despite being old acquaintances of Android users. Interactive icons gather some essential information from apps and can make it easier to display certain content by modifying the way users interact with apps.

With iOS 16, Apple even introduced a new setting for shortcuts, allowing them to be added to the iPhone’s Lock Screen. In this way, it is not even necessary to unlock the phone to check certain information – such as the phone’s battery percentage or the last notification received on Facebook, for example.

Adding a widget to the iPhone home screen (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

3. Privacy Report and Anti-Tracking Policy

iOS 14 in 2021 introduced App Tracking Transparency, which is part of Apple’s anti-tracking policy. Although it was criticized by Meta, the novelty was important because it increased the autonomy and privacy of iPhone users. This is because, with the feature, applications downloaded on the cell phone began to ask for permission to track activity for the purpose of targeted advertising. So, if the user chooses not to have their actions tracked, apps will not have access to it.

iOS 15, released in 2021, incorporated the Privacy Report to the iPhone. With it, users were able to find out which applications had access to the cell phone’s camera and microphone, and could also revoke any unwanted permissions. The novelty also generated more autonomy and privacy, and is one of the functions that make the iPhone a safe smartphone option.

The privacy report was released in 2021 with iOS 15 — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

The function that displays the battery percentage on the iPhone allows a quick consultation of the charge status, without having to access the device’s Control Center or add widgets to the Home Screen. This change already existed in older models, but was removed from the iPhone with the launch of the iPhone X due to space issues involving the notch – a feature that contains the TrueDepth camera that is capable of facial recognition on models with Face ID.

The change displeased users, so with iOS 16, the tool to display the charging status was resumed. Users can now add the callsign on all Face ID-compatible models. To activate it, go to the phone’s settings, tap on the “Battery” tab and, in the next, activate the switch next to “Battery Level”.

The feature to add the battery percentage can be activated on the iPhone with iOS 16 — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

Live Text is another tool that revolutionized the iPhone. The feature, released in iOS 15, allows users to copy text from photos and perform web searches or translations in real time. The function can be useful when traveling, for example to translate road signs and maps. In addition, it is also possible to use it to copy excerpts from documents, telephone contacts and even to convert values ​​into different currencies.

To use it, open your phone’s camera and point the lens at the content containing the text. Then tap on the text icon, which will appear in the lower left corner of the screen, and select one of the options that will appear on the screen to complete an action. Possible actions are “Copy”, “Select All”, “Search”, “Translate” or “Share” the content.

Using Live Text on iPhone (iOS) — Photo: Reproduction/Marvin Costa

